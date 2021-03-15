Kaitlyn Bristowe: I'm Hosting The Bachelorette! Deal With It, Haters!

According to some television-viewing number crunchers out there, Chris Harrison is on screen for about five percent of total air time during a given season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

He has done very little over the years as host of these programs.

And yet:

People. Are. Pissed.

A number of fans out there were angry when Harrison got dragged for his racially-insensitive remarks when it came to Rachael Kirkconnell and past mistakes.

And now those same fans are extra upset because ABC has confirmed that Harrison will not serve as emcee of the upcoming Bachelorette season.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette," read a statement from the network late last Friday.

"We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing."

This is a reference Harrison saying on Good Morning America this month that he's undergoing counseling and working with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson to learn more about racial strife and diversity.

This is great if true and if Harrison is truly committed to evolving as a person.

Alas, if Harrison was only taking this step to keep his job... he has thus far failed, at least temporarily, because ABC has named his upcoming replacements.

"In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” ABC added on Friday.

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks.

"These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Adams appeared on the second half of The Bachelorette season 16 after Clare Crawley left the series to pursue a relationship with then-fiancé Dale Moss after two weeks of filming.

Bristowe was The Bachelorette on season 11.

Both seemed pretty popular, but that doesn't mean a bunch of folks out there are glad they'll be coming in as hosts.

“Love you Kaitlyn but no, just no,” one Instagram user wrote in response to the casting news over the weekend.

The reality TV personality clapped back almost immediately, writing: “Do you though?”

Another critical commenter quipped, “Bachelor ratings are gonna be so low,” along with three laughing while crying emojis.

“Ehh such a supportive female, we love to see it!” the Bachelor alum responded.

Simply put, Bristowe is not here for your close-minded hate -- and we love her for it.

A third, extremely ignorant Instagram commenter wrote:

"Horrible to celebrate Chris Harrison being involved in Cancel Culture…. Bachelor Nation is over."

Bristowe disagreed and held nothing back in making that clear.

“I’m celebrating a friendship here to be honest,” she wrote.

Harrison announced in February that he would be “stepping aside” from The Bachelor franchise.

He did so after apologizing for asking fans to have a little “grace” for Kirkconnell after a 2018 Instagram photo of her at an Old South party resurfaced online along with other offensive posts she Liked.

In addition, Harrison said he would not be hosting the After the Final Rose special for Matt James‘ historic season of The Bachelor.

Emmanuel Acho will be doing this job instead on Monday evening.

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for," Harrison told Michael Strahan on GMA.

"I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise.

"And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it."

It also pays him handsomely, we feel a need to add.

Adams, meanwhile, also spoke out after earning the hosting gig for The Bachelorette.

“Oh my gosh, you guys. What a wild announcement to be made within the last 24 hours,” the California native began.

“I feel so honored to be given the opportunity. I’m just so, so, so happy and I’m so happy that you guys are happy...

"It means so much.”

Based on stunning The Bachelorette spoilers, this season may feature TWO leads.

But Adams didn't get into those details with followers.

“The fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being a part of the next season meant the absolute world," Tayshia concluded.

"With that being said, y’all, let’s freakin’ go.”