Kailyn Lowry Trashed as "Worthless Hoe" by Miserable Trolls Who Really Need to Get a Life

Look, you guys.

Here's the thing.

Kailyn Lowry has made plenty of mistakes throughout her life.

The Teen Mom 2 star has made plenty of mistakes throughout her life that make her ripe for mockery... such as getting knocked up by someone against whom she had a restraining order at the time they had sex.

Kailyn Lowry TikTok Photo

We mean, we've certainly poked some fun at Lowry's expense as a result of this decision.

But tossing out a joke here and there is very different than what some trolls have been doing out there.

Cases in point?

Lowry herself has provided them in a new, disturbing TikTok video.

lowrycomment

On Tuesday, the MTV star shared a clip on this platform that gave her folks insight into the type of hate she receives online --  and it's really very awful and uncalled for.

"Energy transfers," wrote Kailyn as a caption to the video.

"When you read toxic comments over & over they can have the same effect as POSITIVE AFFIRMATIONS so be careful what you’re saying."

The clip then opened with Lowry appearing alone on screen .... until she moved down to show a tweet that read: "Your such a hoe."

lowrycomment2

Read another comment, which someone out there actually took the time to type out:

You are the most worthless human being to ever walk this earth and I know your mother personally and she told me she wishes that you were never born because you ruined her life and made her want to drink.

Uhhh, excuse you, total loser?

Who writes this to someone they've never met? Who even thinks any of these thoughts?

Kailyn Lowry in Glasses

"You have 5 kids, 5 dads?" asked another individual.

This is incorrect, of course.

Kailyn has four kids by three dads.

Like we said previously, has she seemingly made some irresponsible choices? Yes.

Kail on the Side

But these choices did result in bringing four precious children into the world -- and, moreover, they had no impact on your life whatsoever.

For all the ways in which one could criticize Lowry for her taste in men (or for her prediliction for getting into bed with these men), one can't really say anything negative about Kailyn as a mother.

She seems pretty darn dedicated to these boys.

Kailyn Lowry Reads

Lowry has clapped back at haters such as these in the past, but it's almost more effective to simply post their comments and let the world judge for itself.

Plus, it seems to maybe have worked in one case!

Earlier this week, Kailyn posted a message on her Instagram Stories from a reformed troll who actually apologized to her.

kailyn apology

"Kail please read - I was a f***ing miserable troll to you years ago, so badly you blocked me which I deserved," wrote this person, as you can see above.

"I was going through my own s*** and talking s*** made myself feel better in some f***ed up way. I'm sorry.

"I listen to your podcasts every week and see a different side of you on here vs. TV and I understand you much more. I just wanted to say I'm sorry for being a f***ing a**hole."

Wow, huh?

Kail on the Side

Continued this person:

"I'd love to be unblocked but understand if you don't since you don't owe me Jack s***. Regardless, I'll continue to support you.

"Listening to you speak about the fat shaming comments you get broke my heart. I'm sorry you have to go through that because of a**holes like the old me.

"Once again I'm sorry."

Kailyn Lowry Instagram Image

To her credit, Lowry said she would not hold a grudge.

"Apology accepted," she replied.

"I didn't expect to cry when I talked about it but you truly never know what someone is going through."

