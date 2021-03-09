Kailyn Lowry: Javi Marroquin Is an Irresponsible Loser!

Kailyn Lowry's new podcast might titled Baby Mamas No Drama, but she delivered the Drama with a capital "D" on her most recent episode.

The trouble arose when the conversation turned to the topic of Kail's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

As you probably know, Javi has been having a tough time in recent months.

First, Kail told the world that Javi tried to have sex with her in the parking lot of a gas station.

Probably not the kind of fill-up she had in mind! Hi-oh!

Anyway, Javi's life rapidly deteriorated once Kail put him on blast.

It wasn't long before his fiance, Lauren Comeau, dumped Javi and took their kid.

At the time, Kail expressed remorse for inadvertently screwing up Javi's relationship.

Obviously, he should be the one to take the blame in that situation, but it's not hard to see how Lowry might feel partially responsible, especially after Lauren alleged that Kail and Javi have been sleeping together for years.

Anyway, if Kail felt any sympathy for Javi, it seems she's already gotten over it, because she didn't have many kind words for him on the latest episode of BMND.

Kail's guest for the week was an "aura-reader" named Mystic Michaela who apparently did not like what she saw when she peeped out Javi's aura.

"He's like a man child. He's not a bad guy at all, but it's hard for him to be mature and serious," Michaela observed.

"He's been using charm a lot in life to get buy and charm don't pay the bills," she continued.

"He's a good dad and all that, but I also get this thing that he thinks he's a little bit more involved and doing great than you agree with."

Kail wholehearedly concurred with this aural assessment of her ex:

"I think the hard thing for me is that he goes with whatever hat hes wearing that day," she said.

"If he's with someone who don't like Kail, then he don't like Kail," Lowry's co-host Vee Torres interjected.

"It's whatever he is around. It's very frustrating to deal with him in that way when outside factors aren't into play we're best f--king friends," Kail continued.

"He can't keep his word. He gives you his word in a moment when he's on good terms with you and then the next he's not on good terms with you because of whatever happened that day," she added.

"What it boiled down to was completely different love languages.

Needless to say, it sounds like Kail is not a huge fan of her ex.

Which is why it's a little weird that she's continued sleeping with him in the years after they broke up.

Maybe that's why Lowry ended on a positive note, revealing that she can imagine an alternate universe in which she and Javi are still together.

"Do I think it could have worked? Yeah, I think it could have worked but we were young and our love languages are very, very different," she stated.

So there you have it -- Kail and Javi aren't exactly besties, but she feels like they could've made their marriage work.

Hell, at this point, they might as well give it a shot.

They're both still single, and they'll probably continue sleeping together anyway!