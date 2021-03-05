Kailyn Lowry: I'm So Glad I Didn't Abort My Son!

You know what they often say, don't you?

That the best decisions are often the ones we do NOT make.

For Kailyn Lowry, when it comes to her fourth child, this simple statement is as true as it gets.

Last August, not long after son Creed was born, Lowry confessed that she strongly considered an abortion.

"I thought I loved being pregnant and then I'm 28 now and I didn't love this whole experience," the Teen Mom 2 star said on an episode of her podcast back then.

"I went through hell in the beginning and I just didn't know if I wanted to keep the baby – it was just a lot and then I started to like it a little bit and then towards the end...

"I was in so much pain, I was so uncomfortable, I was overdue."

Prior to this admission, Lowry had said she didn't tell anyone about her fourth pregnancy for awhile because, again, she wasn't sure she wanted to keep the baby.

Fast forward all these months later, however, and Kailyn says she's grateful.

She understands her thought process after learning she was pregnant once again by Chris Lopez.

But she told Lindsie Chrisley on their "Coffee Convos" podcast this week that she made the right choice by welcoming little Creed into her family.

“It’s something that I struggled with,” Lowry explained on air yesterday, adding:

"I think there’s a lot of people who think you just get an abortion and think that it’s a decision that doesn’t have a lot of thought or feeling.”

We have no idea who would think this; of course it's giant decision for all involved.

The mother of four went on to emphasize that she made the “right decision” to keep Creed and she’s “thankful” that she did so.

Kailyn also revealed that she previously terminated a pregnancy when she was 16 years old - and it’s something that she’s never forgotten.

“When I was 16 and I had one, I didn’t have a choice," confessed the MTV personality.

"I had nothing so I never should have had myself in that decision, to begin with, but there are so many feelings involved and I feel like moms don’t really heal.

"Well, you heal but it’s always in the back of your mind.”

This may come as a shock to some readers, but Lowry told OK! magazine in 2014 about this same trauma.

The Teen Mom 2 star said she became pregnant after she was raped at 16 years old ... and her mother, Suzi Irwin, “forced” her to have an abortion.

“Looking back, I know why I should have had one because I was 16. I didn’t have a license. I didn’t have a job. I had nothing.

"I was literally with my mom and I don’t know if I even had my first job at that point,” she told OK!, adding that she made the "right" call at the time.

Even just discussing what happened now and admitting that she gave thought to another abortion, Lowry is aware of the backlash that may ensue.

But she can only do what's best for her and her loved ones.

“People are not going to understand. I have to be okay with that," Lowry previously told MTV.

“Moving forward this is a decision I made to keep this baby. I kind of just need to put my big girl pants on and figure it out.”