Justin Duggar Shares Wedding Video, Kisses Claire Spivey for the First Time

Here comes the bride, folks.

And there go the husband's lips, swapping spit with his alleged soulmate for the very first time.

On Tuesday, Justin Duggar shared an intimate video of his his recent weddding to Claire Spivey, which included a glimpse at the pair locking lips.

This wouldn't be a cause for celebration, or anything to really note... except you know by now how the Duggar family works, right?

Significant others, even after they've announced their courtship, are not allowed to kiss each other until they're married.

Some may say this rule is arcane and ridiculous and actually pretty dangerous in terms of subverting a natural human desire -- and these people would be right.

But anyway. We digress.

"Wedding sneak peak!!" the Counting On star wrote on Instagram upon uploading this romantic footage, which was created by videographer Gabriel Johnson.

The couple exchanged vows last Friday, just over three months after Justin announced in November that he and Spivey were engaged.

And just several months after they confirmed their courtship, both to the public and to Duggar's loved ones.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple announced on social media

They added this week:

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend.

"We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

As you can see in the video below, Spivey dressed for her big day in a white, short-sleeved wedding dress and styled her hair in a side braid adorned with flowers.

Justin -- the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar -- looked very handsome in a navy suit with a grey tie.

Several members of the Duggar family have since congratulated the married couple on Twitter and Instagram.

"It was such a gorgeous wedding! Love you both very much and am SO happy for you guys!," wrote Joy-Anna Duggar on Justin's post.

Such a lovely wedding! Thrilled for you both!," Anna Duggar added, also commenting on Spivey's post.

"Welcome to the family Claire! You are a stunning bride!"

Duggar announced in September that he began courting Spivey after the two met in spring of 2019.

"Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," he said in a video shared by TLC.

"God brought Claire in my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her."

For her part, Spivey said in the video that the couple's families have known each other for nearly two decades.

"I'm really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him," she said. "I'm excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

We're pretty sure what the Lord has in store for these two in about nine months.

A child.