Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Wedding Photos: So Many Tacos, So Few Masks

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are husband and wife.

This much we know to be true.

The 18-year old and 20-year old exchanged vows back on February 26, only three months or so after they got engaged.

We guess there's not much time to waste when you plan on having, like, a million kids, you know?

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple announced on social media shortly after the ceremony.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend.

"We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Duggar and Spivey included the romantic snapshot immediately above along with this sweet message, and later posted footage of their first kiss.

Now, however, thanks to an Instagram upload by Claire's mother, we've got an inside look at the reception -- which featured one very delicious choice of a main course.

Did you save us any fixings from this delicious taco bar, Claire and/or Justin?!?

The couple looked both beautiful and handsome for the occasion, with Spivey dressed for her wedding in a white, short-sleeved dress, her hair styled in a side braid adorned with flowers.

Justin -- the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar -- looked very handsome in a navy suit with a grey tie.

You can see for yourself here:

Duggar and Spivey have an endless array of relatives between the two of them as well.

Justin has 18 siblings and Claire has five; not to mention cousins, aunts, uncles, etc.

We're not totally sure, to be honest, about the identity of this cutie pie in the wedding photo below, but she seems to be having a great time.

And, like we said previously, we're sure Justin and Claire are already hard at work (i.e. unprotected intercourse) in making adorable kids of their own.

Elsewhere, amid chatter that Jim Bob arranged this marriage, the polarizing patriarch was on hand with his wife.

They are joined here by Claire's parents and Justin's new mother and father-in-law.

The two families have been close to decades.

Finally, while all these pictures are memorable and pretty, something is missing in every one.

It's impossible to miss during these trying and unprecedented times.

Despite the couple getting married in Texas, wherer COVID-19 is raging out of control, no one appears to have been wearing a mask inside.

Well, almost no one.

Even though Jilll Duggar is estranged from her parents, we were surprised to see both she and her husband, Derick, in attendance.

To their credit, they took public health into consideration with fancy outfits, too:

Hilary, meanwhile, recently had to stick up for her daughter when a troll claimed she may be "too immature" to walk down the aisle.

This happened after Claire's mom captioned a photo featuring Justin as follows: "We brought the wisdom and maturity to the wedding party."

One troll then shot back: "If y’all bought wisdom to the wedding party, then it might mean your kid is too young/immature to get married..."

Justin's mother-in-law didn't really take the bait, though.

"That’s funny!!! this was a joke. We were the silliest ones in the lineup!!" she wrote in response.