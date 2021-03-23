Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey: Did They Really Ditch Jim Bob and Move to Texas?

It's been a month since Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey got married, and if their Instagram pages are any indication, these two are very much in the throes of wedded bliss.

There's nothing unusual about that, of course.

Duggar kids are forbidden to join social media until after they enter a relationship, but once they're hitched, they're encouraged to pack on the PDA for all to see.

So despite the secrecy that defined the early days of their relationship, Justin and Claire are currently sharing their happiness with the world.

Of course, they're still Duggars, which means they're not prepared to share everything with the public.

For example, there's been no official word with regard to where Justin and Claire will be living, but online sleuths have concluded that the newlyweds have decided to settle in Claire's native Texas.

The biggest clue is this photo posted by Claire's mother, Hilary Spivey, on the occasion of her birthday.

"Had a wonderful birthday - always a blessed one when you get to spend it with family," she captioned the pic.

The biggest surprise is not the fact that one of the Spivey kids is permitted to wear a New York Yankees shirt, despite the fact that NYC is a known haven for dancing, cuss words, and all sorts of depravity.

No, the real shocker here is that Claire and Justin appear to have taken up residence very far from Tontitown, Arkansas, a town that's known to locals as Duggarville.

"So does this confirm they are living in Texas?" one fan commented.

"So I guess they live in Texas? They look pretty happy. Hopefully we don’t get a pregnancy announcement soon..." another wrote.

Others pointed out that Claire's attire seems to indicate that Justin is a more progressive partner than most of the men in his family.

"And I’m glad Justin is still allowing Claire to wear pants (jeans in this case)," a commenter observed.

Of course, that's just one of the many ways in which Claire and Justin are different from other Duggar couples.

The rumors that Jim Bob arranges his kids' marriages remains unconfirmed, but the fact is that many of his kids and their spouses trudge through life as though they'd rather be married to just about anybody else.

That's not the case with Justin and Claire, who seem to genuinely enjoy one another's company.

But as many commenters have pointed out, Justin's newfound happiness likely has something to do with the fact that he's finally managed to put some distance between himself and his overbearing father.

Prior to Justin and Claire's wedding, the only Duggar offspring to leave the state was Jinger.

After marrying Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger moved first to Texas, then to California.

The relocations were so controversial, that Jinger was briefly disowned by her parents.

However, Justin is a man (even though he just reached the legal age of majority), which means he's allowed far more freedom than his sisters.

It's a sick system, and it's hard to believe that any family still lives this way in 2021.

But on the bright side, at least Justin knows enough to take full advantage of his liberty in order to ensure both his happiness and that of his new wife.

"He looks much happier since getting married and getting outta the Duggar household," one commenter observed.

"It’s gotta say something that a majority of their kids that are married look 10000000x happier once out of that house," another wrote.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.