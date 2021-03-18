Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya: Joining 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After?

Last week, TLC revealed the Season 6 cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? ... mostly.

Only four couples were announced. That's eight stars.

90 Day Fiance has teased that they'll release the other names "soon."

But one couple may have been leaked a little early.

As we noted, four couples have already been confirmed and shown in the season's first trailer.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa will continue to show their conflicts with Asuelu's family.

The real question is how much growth Asuelu has had since his inexcusable behavior last year.

Up next comes Angela Deem, in footage recorded before her dramatic 80 pound weight loss, and Michael Ilesanmi.

She and Michael will be working to keep their marriage alive with an ocean between them.

As usual, Angela's toxic and abusive behavior will be her own worst enemy.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Brown are a couple that everyone has been rooting for.

But though Tiffany is a fan favorite, the trailer showed that Ronald is on his worst behavior.

Do they have a chance of staying married? A lot of fans will be actively rooting against it.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have now been married in two countries.

They're going on a wildly contrived road trip with Libby's family in Season 6.

Their conflict may be deliberate, but it's certainly been entertaining in the past.

"Jovi and Yara will also be on Happily Ever After," this Instagram post reads.

Katrina, an Instagram blogger who frequently covers 90 Day Fiance, shared this news.

We cannot verify it . . . but it certainly sounds believable and exciting.

Jovi and Yara have a lot going for them, narratively speaking.

They have a lot of mixed emotions about each other, Yara is pregnant, and they have a lot of conflict.

Seriously. It's like someone paired them up based upon who would annoy the other and who would clap back.

It doesn't hurt that Yara is an absolute knockout, easily one of the most gorgeous 90 Day Fiance stars of all time.

The two also have a lot of affection for each other, and are playful.

The cameras don't show us much of those times, but you can see that things aren't all fights, all of the time.

Spoilers have said for a long time that Yara and Jovi make it to the end of the season.

In fact, their reported wedding date -- for the Vegas wedding that Yara wanted -- is February 14, 2020.

At times, it seemed like Jovi was determined to sabotage everything, but it seems that they are very much married.

However, whether or not to get married was just a piece of the puzzle for these two.

Jovi and Yara will continue to have conflicts, from household decisions to Jovi's excessive partying and drinking.

And they've never really settled into an agreement on where to live. Yara is not a fan of New Orleans.

That means a tremendous amount of potential conflict to come.

Jovi also has a job that requires extensive travel, taking him away for months out of the year.

A lot of drama plus genuine love to go with it and a couple that people feel strongly about ... that's a recipe for success.

Yara is also just ... genuinely funny?

It's easy to focus upon her looks, but she is very witty and has a lot of memorable quotes.

Jovi may upset her a lot, but he does seem to feel bad about it eventually, even if he sometimes seems to not understand his obvious wrongdoings.

If this report is true, and we hope that it is, that still leaves two couples undisclosed for the Season 6 cast.

It may be that all three undisclosed couples are from the Season 8 cast, with Yara and Jovi being one of them.

We look forward to confirmation ... which we'll presumably get only after this season shows who gets married and who strikes out.