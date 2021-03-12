Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell: SLAMMED By Fans For Putting Baby at Risk!

It's only been a few weeks since Kendra Caldwell welcomed her third child.

But it seems that she and Joseph Duggar are already demonstrating that they're the kind of parents who get a little less cautious with each successive kid.

Like most new parents, Joe and Kendra probably shelled out for expensive, hypoallergenic diapers and spent hours researching the best types of baby formula for their first-born.

With newcomer Brooklyn, however, they probably just handed her the want ads and left her to fend for herself.

We kid, of course.

Despite the fact that Joe and Kendra named their youngest after a borough they would absolutely hate, we're sure they love her every bit as much as their other two.

But some fans think the couple hasn't been demonstrating that affection very well recently.

In fact, they claim that Joe and Kendra have been downright negligent in their responsibilities.

One incident in particular has caused the couple to receive quite a bit of flak, but it doesn't look as though Brooklyn's parents will be issuing an apology anytime soon.

The trouble began at the wedding of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey.

Despite the pandemic, the couple decided to tie the knot at one of those massively-attended weddings for which the Duggars have become known.

And for reasons that are even harder to understand, Joe and Kendra decided to bring little Brooklyn.

Needless to say, this decision was not terribly popular among the denizens of the r/DuggarSnark subreddit.

"I’m not surprised, but geez. And Christina Caldwell was likely there too – she’s high risk supposedly and about 28 weeks pregnant currently...these people are so irresponsible," one commenter wrote.

(Yes, Kendra's pregnant mother was also on hand for the big event. Although to be fair "what to do with pregnant grandmother during pandemic wedding?" probably didn't yield many search results.)

"My friend’s baby is almost one and she hasn’t even been able to have her parents hold her baby yet due to the pandemic," another person pointed out.

"These people are at a maskless super-spreader event. The rub-it-in-your face carelessness by these fundies (who have now mostly gotten Covid) is very entitled and frankly, un-Christian-like."

A third commenter placed the blame squarely on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar:

"This makes me absolutely livid and also sad," this person wrote.

"How f--king selfish of these people to throw a super spreader wedding during a pandemic and how selfish of them to expect their daughter-in-law to show up DAYS after giving birth?" they added.

"Boobs leaking milk, bleeding like crazy into her own diaper, sore and exhausted and emotional as hell and sleep-deprived," the commenter continued.

"And how selfish that ANYONE thought it would be a good idea to bring a newborn to this event, pandemic aside.

Yes, it wasn't wise of Joe to drag his very young daughter and still-recovering wife to the reception, but who could resist the allure of a Duggar wedding?

There was probably non-alcoholic sparkling cider, and possibly even a hymn sing-along or two.

No red-blooded American male can be expected to resist that!