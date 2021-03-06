Jon Gosselin to His Kids: I Don't Suck Anymore! Please Come See Me!

Jon Gosselin returned to The Dr. Oz Show on Friday, March 5.

This time, however, the former reality star wasn't a guest in order to tear into his famous ex-wife.

Instead, Gosselin was on thhe virtual stage to practically tear up -- and also to make a plea.

He opened way about about his relationship with his eight kids.

Or his lack of a relationship, really, with three-quarters of those children at least.

As you may be aware, Hannah and Collin have been living with their dad for well over year now -- but his admittedly has no relationship with Madelyn, Cara, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel.

They all remain under Kate Gosselin's care and roof.

In this new interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Jon was asked why he doesn't call his estranged sons and daughters.

"I've said before I'm welcoming them back into our house and if they're willing to come or reach out or anything like that," explained Gosselin.

"I'm more putting it on them because I've reached out and given the olive branch.

"Now I can't explain half the things I've done in the past or why I've done things but maybe those are table conversations we can have in person.

"I'm opening my house in open arms if they're willing to come."

They don't sound very willing, however.

Not after Jon also told a tabloid that the kids didn't even check on Jon after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I didn't hear from them," Jon told Weekly.

"I think Hannah might have told Leah…No, I haven't heard anything from them. There's just a disconnect."

Jon and Kate, of course, do not get along. At. All.

Both have accused the other of different forms of abuse over the years, with Jon most recently having to defend himself against the claim that he assaulted Collin.

"Whether it's parent alienation, I can't really reach out to them and there's legalities," Jon added this week.

"I can't go to where they move, it would be trespassing. I guess my plight to them or what I really want to say is I love you, my door is always open, you're welcome anytime, there's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things.

"You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."

For several years, of course, Jon and Kate let camera into their life, as they starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8 alongside their sextuplets and pair of twins on their TLC reality show.

The program ended soon after the couple's ugly and public split in 2009.

In a previous interview with Dr. Oz, Jon emphasized his wish that all of his children could have a strong relationship with one another.

"I hope they develop a relationship with Hannah and Collin," Jon said last year.

"I hope that one day I can be part of your life. I'm glad that I got a second chance.

"I was more concerned about myself in the hospital and getting better and getting back to my family.

"I miss them."