Jon Gosselin: The Kids Who Sided With Kate Didn't Care if COVID Killed Me!

In January, Jon Gosselin detailed his COVID hospitalization.

The father of 8 had been at risk due to his job, and had a severe infection.

A high fever, pneumonia, and more meant bracing for long-term treatment ... or worse.

Unfortunately, some Gosselins seemed to care more than others.

It was Jordan, Jon's girlfriend Colleen Conrad's daughter, who actually brought Jon to the emergency room.

This week, Jon is sharing how hot hospitalization went while speaking to controversial TV doctor, Mehmet Oz.

"Did you ever hear from any of the kids that are with Kate or are in college after it was made public that you had COVID?" Oz's question began.

Oz's question continued: "Not just had COVID but were deathly ill, could've died?"

Grimly, Jon answered: "No, I didn't hear from them."

"I think Hannah might have told Leah…" he added. "No, I haven't heard anything from them."

Obviously, even a figure as polarizing as Mehmet Oz asked the question of why all 6 other kids would stay silent.

Jon explained that "there's just a disconnect."

And the reasons behind it are complicated.

"Whether it's parent alienation," Jon stated, "I can’t really reach out to them."

"And there’s legalities," he added.

"I can’t go to where they move," Jon detailed, "it would be trespassing."

Given the opportunity to send his six estranged children a public message, Jon takes it.

"I love you, my door is always open," Jon begins.

He assures them: "You're welcome anytime."

"There's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things," Jon adds.

He promises: "You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."

Hannah and Collin live with Jon -- because custody is now their choice.

Cara and Mady are both 20.

Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah were sextuplets alongside Hannah and Collin.

Those kids are now 16, in case you were looking to feel old.

Back in January, Jon revealed that his hospitalization had been more serious than most people knew.

"I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER," he recalled at the time.

Jon described: "It was packed, like the hospital was full."

"They put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room," Jon said, "so I could get a temporary room."

He continued: "and then once they evaluated me and once they drew my blood and did all my blood work."

Jon described: "All of a sudden I'm getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast."

In fact, he revealed that it came close to him being put on a ventilator.

Jon was particularly at-risk, given that he worked for IT at a healthcare facility during the pandemic.

Between that and his girlfriend's job (Colleen is a nurse), they both had to prepare for the grim possibility of COVID infection.

The subject of none of his estranged kids contacting him is complicated, because people have the absolute right to cut off contact with their family.

When it comes to the Gosselins, however, a lot of longtime fans are concerned that this is about Kate's influence rather than an independent choice.

Hannah and Collin both made independent choices, but children growing up in toxic households can take years or decades to process who they are without a toxic parent.