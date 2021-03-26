Johnny Depp: Denied Appeal In Amber Heard "Wife Beater" Case

It looks as though Johnny Depp has suffered yet another legal defeat.

And this one might put an end to his ability to find work in Hollywood.

As you may recall, Depp lost his court case against British tabloid The Sun last year.

In 2018, the outlet published an article with the headline "Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?"

Depp objected to being dubbed a "wife beater" and filed suit against the tabloid, which called Depp's ex-wife and alleged victim, Amber Heard, as its star witness.

Now, Depp's lawyers are arguing that a false claim made by Heard should enough to warrant a new trial.

Prior to the finalization of her divorce from Depp, the actress vowed to donate her entire $7 million settlement to charity.

Depp's legal team says this was nothing more than a strategy meant to ensure a favorable outcome for Heard.

As evidence of this claim, they point to the fact that she has yet to make the promised donation.

But despite that revelation, Depp was denied a second trial this week.

Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Dingemans of London's Court of Appeal explained their decision on Thursday.

"Following a hearing last week, the Court of Appeal has refused permission to Johnny Depp to appeal against the dismissal of his claim for libel against News Group Newspapers and one of its journalists," the justices wrote.

"The claim was based on a story in The Sun alleging that he had beaten his former wife, Amber Heard. After a three-week trial in the High Court last year, in which both Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard gave evidence, Mr. Justice Nicol found that the allegation was true," the summary continued.

"The Court in its judgment emphasized that an appeal against the decision of a trial judge on questions of disputed fact faced serious difficulties: of its judgment – and that none of the criticisms of the Judge's reasoning or conclusion advanced on behalf of Mr. Depp had a real prospect of success."

Depp's attorneys tell TMZ that despite the dismissal, they plan to file for appeal a second time.

They claim to have evidence which "further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached."

They also say that they are looking forward to "presenting the complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth" in a second libel case -- this one against Heard -- here in the U.S., where "she will have to provide full disclosure."

Depp is reportedly in dire financial straits, so we're sure he could use the $50 million for which he originally sued The Sun.

But there's far more at stake here than just the money.

Depp's inability to shed the "wife-beater" label has essentially made him persona non grata in Hollywood, where major studios are said to be terrified of the fallout that might ensue if they work with him.

In November of last year, Depp was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and it seems unlikely that he'll be able to find lucrative acting work as long as the courts continue to find against him.

In other words, the never-ending battle between Depp and Heard currently shows no sign of letting up.