Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage: It's Over for Tiger King Couple!

Thus far, all of Joe Exotic's ploys to get out of prison have failed.

The infamous Tiger King star remains behind bars and may remain there for decades.

His young husband, Dillon Passage, took to social media to share plans for an amicable divorce.

Despite the circumstances, however, Joe is reportedly insisting that they're not rushing into a split.

Dillon Passage

"In November of 2017 I met Joe," 25-year-old Dillon Passage recalled on Instagram over the weekend.

He described his 58-year-old husband as someone "who was there for me during a difficult time in my life."

"After just 9 short months he was arrested," Dillon noted.

Meet Joe Exotic

"And," Dillon continued, "for the last two and a half years, we have been apart."

"I’ve always stood by his side," he emphasized.

"And," Dillon affirmed, "will continue to always love and support him."

Dillon Passage Throwback with Husband Joe Exotic

"When Tiger King was released on Netflix a year ago," Dillon began.

He continued: "my life was thrown into a world of media and public attention."

Dillon described this experience as "something that was completely foreign to me."

Joe Exotic & Baby Cub

"I felt as if I had a microscope constantly looming over me," Dillon described.

He expressed that this was an experience "which was and still is incredibly uncomfortable."

"With everyone pulling me in different directions," Dillon wrote, "I found my manager @jefftduncan."

Dillon Passage and Joe Exotic

Dillon described his manager as someone "who, despite Joe’s recent social media tirades against, has always acted in my best interest."

"And," he continued, "helped me navigate the complexity of the new situation I found myself in."

"I don’t feel obligated to explain to the world what occurs in my personal life," Dillon emphasized.

Dillon Passage IG divorce announcement part 01 of 02 (March 2021)

"And," Dillon continued, "despite Joe taking to social media to air every grievance."

He wrote: "I don’t feel it’s the healthiest way to handle private matters between two people."

Dillon shared: "I therefore don’t intend to post any more on this subject. "

Dillon Passage Parties in the Sun

"To answer the main question the public wants to know," Dillon addressed.

He told his fans and followers that "yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce."

Nine months together, years of being separated by bars. That's not easy.

Dillon Passage IG divorce announcement part 02 of 02 (March 2021)

"This wasn’t an easy decision to make," Dillon admitted.

"But," he shared, "Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us."

Dillon acknowledged: "It’s something that neither of us were expecting."

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage

"But," Dillon reflected, "we are going to take it day by day."

"We are on good terms still," he added.

"And," Dillon expressed, "I hope it can stay that way."

Dillon Passage Has Something to Say

"I will continue to have Joe in my life," Dillon affirmed.

"And," he continued, "do my best to support him."

Dillon wrote that he will support Joe "while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation."

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage Outdoors

"Like I said in my last post," Dillon advised, "be careful of the assumptions you place on others."

He noted: "Everyone carries a challenge or burden you may not see."

Dillon concluded his caption: "This is as true for me as it may be for you."

Joe Exotic and Friend

TMZ spoke to Joe Exotic's attorney, who was able to share excerpts from an email from Joe.

"Me and Dillon have talked and we are not going to get in a hurry and get a legal divorce," Joe reportedly wrote.

"This has been tough on both of us," the disgraced former zoo owner acknowledged.

Joe Exotic at Zoo

"And," Joe wrote, "he is going to do what he thinks he needs to do."

"And I prefer to stay married right now," he added, "so things don't get complicated."

"And if I live through this great," Joe expressed, "we will figure it out then ..."

Joe Exotic Mugshot

"He still answers the phone three times a day," Joe noted to his attorney.

"And," he added, Dillon "will continue to be my support."

Dillon's Instagram post is still up, however. It's unclear what we should make of this he-said, he-said.

