Joe Biden to Texas Residents: Ignore Your Dumb Governor! Wear a Mask!

Joe Biden campaigned for President on a promise of ending the malarkey in America.

And yet, just over a month into his first term, the President is faced with a new round of dangerous malarkey from the governors of two southern states, Texas and Mississippi.

They have recklessly decided that their residents no longer need to wear masks.

Earlier this week, Greg Abbott (Texas) and Tate Reeves (Mississippi) announced that they were lifting the mask mandates that had been in placed for months.

Because, you know, there's a pandemic raging across the country that has killed over 500,000 citizens and spreads through the air.

The aforementioned governors issued their new decrees against the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abbott also did so without consulting a majority of his own state's top health officials.

"I think it's a big mistake," Biden said in response to these decisions by the top officials in Texas and Mississippi, adding:

"Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference.

"We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we're able to get vaccines in people's arms."

By the end of May, Biden has said there will be enough supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans.

We're so very close to the end of this year-long nightmare.

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it," Biden said of ending these mask mandates just two months before most Americans will have a chanc e to get vaccinated.

"It still matters," Biden added.

He then cited a card he keeps in his pocket with the daily death toll of the virus amid his administration's push to get shots into literally everyone's arms.

Amid these mixed/awful messages from certain politicians, what does President Biden want citizens to do?

That's easy: Ignore them. Focus on the science.

"It's critical -- critical, critical, critical -- that they follow the science: Wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently.

"Wear a mask and stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that. I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it," Biden told reporters.

In response to Biden's plea, Reeves took a shot at Biden's age as an attempt to score political points.

"Given how long ago Mr. Biden was elected to the US Congress, he certainly should know how Neanderthals think," Reeves said.

"But here's the reality, I trust the people of Mississippi to make the right decisions. I trust the American people to make the right decisions.

"The fact of the matter is, you cannot focus on data and science and making good decisions on those days when the numbers are going up and ignore the data and science on those days when the numbers are going down.

"And the fact of the matter is that we've seen significant drops."

We'll give the final word here Dr. Anthony Fauci, who just may know more about the topic of infectious disease than Tate Reeves.

"Every single day that goes by, every week, we get more and more people vaccinated," says nation's top infectious disease expert and Biden's chief medical adviser.

"So now is not the time to pull back.

"Now's the time to really crush this by doing both public health measures and accelerating the vaccinations like we're doing."