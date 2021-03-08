Joe Biden Shows Strong Support for Meghan Markle; Will the Queen Clap Back?

Joe Biden has made it official:

He's on Team Meghan and Harry.

The day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey and exposed most members of The Royal Family as snobby racists, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has made it clear where the U.S. administration stands.

"Meghan Markle is a private citizen, and so is Harry," Psaki told reporters Monday, focusing on one key aspect of Markle's interview and adding:

"At this point, for anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story takes courage - that's certainly something the president believes in.

"He's talked about the importance of investing in a lot of these areas that they’re committed to in the future as well."

Markle, as you've likely read about by now, talked at length with Winfrey about late 2017 and early 2018, back when she suffered from a mental health breakdown.

How bad did things get? Well, there was the fact that both she and Harry said the royal family offered them no support, even though the couple was all-in.

As a result, Markle says she had suicidal thoughts.

"It was very clear and very scary,” Markle told Oprah in a heartbreaking confession about the state of her mind back then.

“I just didn’t see a solution.”

Perhaps most damning of all, Markle went on to say that she talked to the Human Resources department at the Palace and also to at least one person high up in "The Institution," and they all refused her help.

She was pregnant.

She was having dangerous thoughts.

She was being trashed in the media, and no one within Buckingham Palace was willing to offer her any kind of assistance.

Continued the pregnant mother on this topic:

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered."

"But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it ... and I just didn’t - I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

"And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

The topic of mental health has becoming more and more prominent over the past year or so.

To the credit of, well, society at large, it has become more and more acceptable to open up about one's struggles in this regard and the taboo on seeking professional help has been lifted.

Just not inside the Palace walls, apparently.

“It takes so much courage to admit you need help,” Markle told Oprah.

"To admit that you need help, to admit how dark of a place you’re in.”

Psaki, meanwhile, said the White House wouldn't comment further on Harry and Meghan, aside from noting the Biden administration's "strong and abiding relationship with the British people and a special partnership with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues."

Might this change now that America has embraced Prince Harry - and vice versa?

Now that we've welcomed someone as estranged in Great Britain as Markle?

Probably not. For all of America's problems, an obsession with a royal family and how it's perceived by the media - to the point where they won't even back up their own offspring - isn't one of them.

And on the other side of the Atlantic, the Royals probably have a lot more to worry about than their relationship with Joe Biden anyway.

Someone in that family reportedly was concerned that Meghan and Harry's son would be too dark when he was born.

This person was clearly Prince Charles, although neither Harry nor Meghan has confirmed as much.