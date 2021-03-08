Jinger Duggar Harassed by Toxic Fans: Show Us Your Babies, NOW!!!

There are a lot of important discussions to be had about unhealthy parasocial relationships.

Where the world of social media collides with even minor public figures, it can be a problem.

No one knows that better than Jinger Duggar, who is on the receiving end of fans' ire.

They are flooding her mentions with demands to see her offspring.

The Counting On star has been more than a little distant on social media lately.

Obviously, she's a mother of two, so she's going to be busy.

But to see someone who was on reality TV for so many years of her life suddenly going radio silent ... it's different.

Jinger's status as a mother of two has already had its cost on her social media presence.

Remember when fans blasted Jinger for posting pics where she looks tired?

People can be cruel, thoughtless, and impulsive ... especially on social media.

Social media itself is a massive adjustment for any member of the Duggar family.

They grew up in a cult, cut off from American society in a painfully homogeneous, extremely strict environment.

Social media is now a window to the outside world for many ... but it can also expose them to poinltess cruelty and outrageous demands.

Felicity is two years old.

Evangeline was born in November, and is still very new to the world at about four months.

It's natural for fans to want to see them ... but to demand it?

Late last week, Jinger did share a little tidbit -- just her and Jeremy wearing masks to watch a sports game.

(Weird thing to risk your health for, but they wore masks and were presumably careful, so whatever)

Things got downright creepy in the comments, however.

"Why don't you show any pictures of your new baby?" one fan interrogated.

"We want to see pics of the new baby and felicity too!" demanded another.

Impatiently, that commenter then whined: "It's been a minute."

"Maybe if for some reason you won't post pictures of the girls," another petulant follower wrote.

The commenter continued, asking: "Could you at least tell us how and where they are."

"And," the wildly rude commenter continued, "why you don't want anyone to see them."

Sadly, this is not even that recent of a development.

Several weeks ago, after Jeremy shared their photo for Valentine's Day, the commenters were weird, too.

"Love you two! No new pics of Evy Jo?" asked one follower. "Hope you're all ok."

"Glad we finally get to see Jinger!!" one person rudely wrote.

That comment continued: "No[w] where are those 2 beautiful girls?????"

The passive aggressiveness of that comment is not as subtle as that person imagined.

"Jinger looks so good. Show us the girls," another commented and demanded.

As if to explain, the fan griped: "We miss not seeing Felicity."

And, in the wise words of Ariana Grande, what about it?

"I'm surprised you don't post more of the baby," expressed another.

That commenter observed: "You used to always post about Felicity."

Thankfully, some fans called them out for being toxic followers, but no one should get that kind of harassment.