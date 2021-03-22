Jill Duggar: My Parents Messed Me Up! I Won't Make the Same Mistakes With My Kids!

Sometimes, when people start having children of their own, they gain a new appreciation for all the challenges their parents faced.

And sometimes, when they become parents, people realize that their own mom and dad were terrible at rasing kids.

Any guess as to which group Jill Duggar belongs to?!

Yes, as you've likely heard by now, Jill has cut off contact with her parents, and she seems to be taking pleasure in flouting the hyper-strict rules that she was raised with.

Of course, Jim Bob and Michelle's most notorious strictures are the infamous Duggar courtship rules.

Jill hasn't really had an opporunity to break those, as she's already married, and courting is a thing of the past for her.

But she is setting a new standard for her own children to follow.

And it seems she's laser-focused on making sure that her kids don't experience the confusion and conflicted feelings that made her own adolescence such a nightmare.

Derick was fired from Counting On several years ago, and Jill quit the show as a sign of solidarity.

But ironically, the Dillards have been more visible than ever in recent months, thanks to their YouTube channel and their eagerness to talk to the press.

Recently, Jill and Derick spoke with Us Weekly and opened up about some their parenting practices.

It would have been unthinkable for the couple to be interviewed by a tabloid back when they were under Jim Bob's thumb -- and the notorious patriarch is probably not too thrilled with the revelations about how his grandkids are being raised.

For starters, the Dillards revealed that they're big fans of PDA, and they often express themselves physically in front of their kids.

That sound you just heard was Jim Bob suffering a major coronary event.

"It’s healthy depending on what the affection is. Hugging, kissing, holding hands. Yes," Derick told the tabloid.

“That way, they don’t develop an unrealistic expectation of marriage."

"As long as they know in the end we love each other and are on the same page," Jill chimed in.

"Stuff like that helps, like, to put the spark back in there in the stress of life, especially during Covid when you're stuck at home and all that you can still keep the fire alive and you really need to," she added.

"If you don’t you’ll have bigger issues."

Obviously, Jim Bob would prefer that children remain totally clueless about all romantic interactions until their wedding night.

So he's really not gonna like the revelation that Jill and Derick allow their kids to enjoy secular entertainment, as well.

"We take the advice of our pediatrician and don’t go beyond, like, two hours a day,” Derick said about the kids' screen time.

“We try to limit any in some days to, like, zero screen time, especially if the weather is really nice," Jill added.

"But there are times where it might be more than two hours a day, but I can justify it in my head if I’m like, ‘Well, the last two days they didn’t have any screen time,’" she cotninued.

"It’s not good, but I’m not going to get too hung up on just the nitty gritty and lose my mind because they had four hours of screen time today.”

So it sounds like Jill and Derick are just normal parents with healthy, happy kids.

That would be enough for most grandparents, but it's safe bet that Jim Bob is seething somewhere.