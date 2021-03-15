Jill and Jinger Duggar Console Tori Roloff in Wake of Miscarriage

As Tori Roloff admitted in a revealing and heartbreaking Instagram post this weekend, she is scared, angry and sad.

These are all very understandable emotions in the wake of a miscarriage.

But perhaps the Little People, Big World star can also find solace in knowing the following:

She's isn't alone.

On Saturday, Roloff posted about her recent tragedy.

"We were so excited to share some exciting news this week," wrote Tori on Instagram.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

Tori, who is the mother of a son and daughter and who has long been admired for her candor, continued:

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Roloff has over one million followers and co-stars on a popular reality show, which is why her post has gone viral.

It caught the attention of two women in a similar place as a result, Jill and Jinger Duggar, both of whom passed along their condolences to Tori and her husband, Zach.

“So sorry for your loss!” wrote Jill, while Jinger added:

"Tori, my heart aches for you all. praying for you in these days."

Jill and Jinger have been friends with Tori for years, as they frequently comment on each other’s social media posts and their reality shows all appear on TLC.

Tori also garnered support from her family members.

Wrote mother-in-law Amy Roloff:

"love you so much my dear daughter in law. Hugs and love to You Zach Jackson and Lilah love my family."

There was also this from Caryn Chandler:

"When the Angels carried that sweet baby up to Heaven he or she was already so loved.

"I’ve stood in awe of you ... and Zachary this past week. Thru this heartbreak your love for each other (and for J and Lilah Ray) shined even brighter with the tremendous courage and strength you both showed.

"You’re post is absolutely beautiful - and so ARE YOU."

And this from Audrey Roloff:

"My heart aches so much for you and love this loss. Lord Jesus be an ever present comfort and peace admits the pain and grief. We love you guys."

In her post on Saturday, Tori tried to find some brightness amid this darkness.

"If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are," she wrote.

"We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

She also quoted a passage from the bible and concluded:

I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.

So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have.

Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.

On Sunday, Tori then expressed her own gratitude to fans in a follow-up post.

"I wanted to say THANK YOU. Thank you to every one who has reached out to me and my family and have made us feel so unbelievably loved and supported," it read.

"I am so thankful that so many of you felt safe enough to share you’re own stories with me, and I wish I could respond to every single one of you and tell you I’m praying for you!

"We are not alone. We are loved. We are supported."