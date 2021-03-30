Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: What Breakup?!? Look at This Revenue-Generating Selfie!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may or may not be romantically involved.

But one thing is for certain:

They're still intent on making lots of money!

The singer/actress and the former professional baseball player/admitted liar and steroid user seemingly broke up this month.

Multiple reliable outlets reported that Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement a few weeks ago, with the former being the one to make the final decision because she stopped trusting her fiance.

Such a thing happens when this fiance may have masturbated on a FaceTime call with Madison LeCroy.

On March 13, however, shortly after this breakup news broke, Lopez and Rodriguez issued a statement to TMZ that simply read:

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

Now, just over two weeks since these mixed messages were sent, the famous possible couple has posed for a new selfie.

But there's a catch.

"IT'S OFFICIAL! We are part of the @goligummy family!!" wrote Rodriguez as a caption to this photo, which he uploaded to Instagram.

He added:

"Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we've joined forces with Goli Nutrition.

"They've revolutionize the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious and nutritious gummies!"

There's a lot to analyze there, huh?

Yes, J. Lo and A. Rod are appearing in a picture together, side by side, smiling.

But they're also doing so as part of an ad campain for a supplement, meaning they raked in a serious paycheck for doing so and meaning they very likely signed a deal with this company ages ago.

The image itself may be old; or there may be a contract in place that says they have to shill for the brand as a duo.

In other words?

This selfiie may reveal very little about their actual status.

"This has been a long time coming," a source told People Magazine earlier this month of the alleged split.

"They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

LeCroy, meanwhile, is a cast member on Southern Charm who has admitted that she has some sort of connection to Rodriguez.

She's said the relationship is "innocent" and stated that Alex has never "physically" cheated on Jennifer with her -- but has also said the two FaceTimed on multiple occasions.

That's weird.

And shady AF.

Rodriguez, though, seems intent on salvaging his romance with Lopez.

The loser flew to the Dominican Republic amid the drama to visit J-Lo, who is in town filming her upcoming romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding.

“Happy Monday,” he captioned an Instagram Story photo of his beach view on March 15. “New week. New day. Onward. Upward.”

Right before taking off, the former Yankees slugger also told TMZ that he was “not single” as he headed to the gym in Miami.