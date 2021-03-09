Jenni Farley: Yup, I'm Engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello!!!

When Jenni "JWOWW" Farley first started dating Zack Clayton Carpinello, her Jersey Shore colleagues referred to him as "24."

Due to his young age, that's why. (She was 33 at the time.)

What will they be calling the youngster now, however?

Following a bombshell dropped Tuesday by Farley?

Farley's friends, relations and collagues can now refer to Carpinello by another, simpler name altogether: "The One."

Why?

Because the MTV personality and the professional wrestler are engaged!

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building," wrote Farley as a caption to the Instagram image above, implying she accepted a proposal toward the end of last month.

Zack, who has now blossomed to be a much more mature 26 years of age, has yet to share his own announcement.

However, sweetly commented “you’re my forever” (with a red heart emoji) on Jenni's confirmation post. Magical.

Carpinello, as fans are well aware, is the first man Farley dated seriously after her ugly divorce from Roger Mathews.

Jenni and Roger share two kids.

The couple broke up for several weeks in 2019 after Zack was accused of flirting with Angelina Pivarnick ... and then some.

Dude was basically full-on groping Jenni's Jersey Shore co-star during an extremely drunk night out in Las Vegas.

While Jenni was passed TF out right next to them.

Viewers even got to see the inappropriate behavior play out on television because MTV cameras were rolling at the time.

After the scene aired on an episode of the long-running program, Zack issued a public apology to his leading lady.

He vowed to right his wrongs. Whatever it takes.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” Carpinello wrote.

He went on: “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni."

"I apologize to Angelina as well."

24 concluded at the time:

"I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her kids, who also have my heart."

Zack assured her, and her fans, "I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome."

Fans were skeptical, but after awhile, his mea culpa worked. By December 2019, Farley and Carpinello were back together.

A few months later, Farley celebrated a birthday - and received this tribute from her now-fiance:

“You are amazing in so many ways."

Why? "Because you are a great mother," Zack said.

"Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see."

"Because we share so many of the same qualities."

Presumably at least some of them good ones!

No word yet on the engagement from any of Jenni's famous friends; or from ex-husband Mathews, whom she met while filming Jersey Shore.

The former spouses are parents to a pair of cute kids: 6-year-old Meilani Mathews and 4-year-old Greyson.

The former flames finalized their divorce in August 2019 after some vicious back and forth, including an admission from Mathews that he abused Farley.

It was not pretty, to say the least. Hopefully things have settled down between them in the nearly two years since.

We're obviously thrilled to see that JWOWW has moved on and we wish her nothing but the best moving forward.

She may not wanna ask Angelina to speak at her wedding, however ... though we would pay to watch that.

Not that she would risk the possibility of revenge for what Farley did on Angelina's big day ... but you never know.

JWoww's decision making has never been flawless, and beyond that, come on, there's always the money factor.

It'd be good for ratings ... just saying.

Anyway, enough about Angeliner.

Congrats to the newly-engaged Jenni Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello!!! The wedding is gonna be epic!