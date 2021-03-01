Jenelle Evans: The Doctor Botched My Spinal Surgery! Now I Can't Walk, Dude!

Jenelle Evans is having a rough time these days.

And we're not talking about the fact that she's broke, or that she's married to David Eason, or that she's one of those people who's never read anything longer than a tweet, but who still has violently strong opinions about America's political climate.

No, we're talking about her health.

And believe it or not, it appears that Jenelle's latest ailment has nothing to do with her many years of substance abuse, or her bacon-heavy diet.

Last week, we reported that Jenelle had been hospitalized following a spinal procedure.

Evans stated that the test was performed in order to diagnose the cause of her "neck popping" and acid reflux issues.

We can't help but think that the cure sounds much worse than the disorder in this case, but apparently this is something that Jenelle felt needed to be done.

Anyway, Evqans has been updating fans on her latest health troubles via her Instagram Story.

At first, she seemed optimistic and happy that she had undergone this round of tests.

Now, however, she seems to regret the decision.

“On a real note, please don’t ever get this done… a CT myelogram," Evans said in her latest Story, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"Y’all told me it wouldn’t be so bad but now I’m sitting here like can’t really walk."

Yes, it appears that Jenelle is blaming this mess on her fans.

One might argue that she shouldn't have accepted medical advice from a bunch of strangers on the internet, but on the list of "bad decisions made by Jenelle Evans," this doesn't even crack the top ten thousand.

Hey, at least her only victim this time is herself (and, possibly, the children who she's heaping verbal abuse on as she melodramatically writhes in bed).

“When they put the dye in… y’all I felt like I had a dagger in my back. It was bad," Jenelle continued.

Even David took a break from usual agenda of racism and victim-playing to acknowledge that Jenelle is having a hard time at the moment.

"Everyone keep my beautiful wife @j_evans1219 in your thoughts and prayers," he wrote on Instagram prior to the procedure.

"She is having a myelogram mri with contrast today and hopefully they will figure out something to make her feel better! We love you so much babe, you got this!”

Fortunately, David has been unemployed for years, so he has nothing better to do than pick up the slack in terms of cooking, cleaning, and taking care of the kids.

Of course, this is Jenelle Evans' house we're talking about, so it's anyone's guess as to how much cooking, cleaning and child-rearing was taking place before this recent mishap.

Don't get us wrong -- we wish Jenelle a speedy recovery, and we sincerely hope she's not in any severe pain.

And we encourage her to look on the bright side of her situation: for once, she's afflicted by a condition that she didn't bring on herself, which means she might be able to bring some much-needed cash into her house with a GoFundMe campaign!