Jenelle Evans: I Hate My Mom! She's the Reason I'm Such a Psycho!

Over the course of her time on MTV, Jenelle Evans threatened and abused just about everyone she came across.

But if we had to guess, we'd say no one has received quite as much of Jenelle's wrath as her own mother, Barbara Evans.

Yes, despite the fact that Babs has raised Jenelle's eldest child for basically his entire life, the woman just can't catch a break when it comes to her hot-headed daughter.

We've seen some vicious blowout fights between Jenelle and David over the years, but they can't hold a candle to the Jenelle vs. Babs bouts.

After all, Jenelle seems to respect (or at least fear) David, but there's obviously nothing holding her back when she goes off on Barbara.

These days, of course, Jenelle is unemployed and will probably (and hopefully) never appear on a reality show ever again.

But that doesn't mean her relationship with Barbara has improved in the slightest.

In fact, quite the opposite is true.

These days Jenelle and Barbara are at war over custody of Jace.

The battle was made public when Jenelle claimed that Jace is living with her, and Barbara called her out for lying.

“I have custody of Jace,” Jenelle said on TikTok while attempting unsuccessfully to put an end to the fight.

“He lives with me now full-time. My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that f*cking matters. But I totally get it, I would hate me too if I was watching me," she added.

"But if you catch up with me now, I’m doing a lot better, you guys. Peace, love, happiness, b-tches.”

To the surprise of no one, most of that turned out to be untrue.

It turned out that Jace was living with Jenelle temporarily because of behavioral issues.

He's currently back with Barbara, and the war between mother and daughter rages on.

Even fans who have been watching Jenelle for years have been shocked by the ugly nature of this most recent battle.

After all, the women of the Evans clan are no longer on television, and so there's no need for them to put on a show.

Is it possible that they really hate each other this much? That they actually bicker this intensely even when the cameras aren't rolling?

Believe it or not, it seems the answer to that question is yes.

“Were any of the fights with your mom scripted? Or was any of the fights scripted on the show?” a TikTok user asked during Evans' latest Q&A.

“Unfortunately, no,” Jenelle answered.

“Sometimes just me and my mom we just don’t get along. [We] butt heads."

From there, Jenelle claimed that fans would be "shocked" by the events of her childhood.

And the younger Evans even went so far as to blame Barbara for the flat-out psychotic behavior she demonstrated in her teen years.

“If you understood the way [what] I grew up with you would be shocked,” Jenelle said.

“She is the reason I acted the way I did. There’s a lot about my mom that you guys will never know about.”

It's not exactly a shock that Jenelle is blaming someone else for her horrendous behavior.

That's pretty much what she does.

What's amazing, however, is her claim that she and Babara used to get along swimmingly.

“I would say me and my mom used to get along,” she continued.

“She used to call me the ‘Golden Child,’ until I turned about like 16. And then we stopped getting along. I did run away a lot before I had Jace and before I was pregnant and didn’t want to listen to rules much," Jenelle added.

"And I didn’t understand why my friends like didn’t have any rules to live by and my mom was like super strict.”

So Jenelle thinks she ended up this way because her mother was too strict?

We suppose that's possible -- but it seems more likely that she would've grown up to be a violent maniac no matter how she was raised.