Jenelle Evans: I Friggen Hate Barbara Again and I'm Fighting For Full Custody of Jace!

It can be hard to keep up with everything that's going on in the life of Jenelle Evans.

On paper, it seems like her life should be pretty quiet these days:

She's unemployed; she lives in the middle of nowhere, and she has three kids and about 400 animals to help take care of.

But Jenelle is also bored out of her mind (extended unemployment will do that to a person), and unfortunately, the only way she knows how to keep herself occupied is to constantly drum up drama.

Of course, Evans' former Teen Mom 2 co-stars want nothing to do with her, so she can't get a good feud going with one of them.

And so, perhaps out of desperation, Jenelle has directed her rage toward a member of her own inner circle.

Yes, the conflict between Jenelle and her mother, Barbara Evans, began back in January when Jenelle claimed to have regained custody of Jace, her eldest son.

The 11-year-old has been living with Babs ever since Jenelle signed over custody when Jace was an infant.

(It was one of the few times in her life that Evans made the smart decision, though it's worth noting that she probably would have lost custody if she hadn't given it up willingly.)

Shortly thereafter, Barbara called Jenelle out for lying and revealed that she, Babs, still has custody of Jace.

As it turned out, Jace was temporarily living with Jenelle because of behavioral issues, but the custody arrangement remained unchanged.

"This decision has way more to do with Jace than Jenelle. Barbara can’t handle Jace anymore," an insider said at the time.

"They had been getting into really bad fights and Barbara is just done with it. That’s why she agreed to allow Jace to live with Jenelle.

These days, Jace is back living with Babs, but it seems there's still a great deal of drama surrounding the situation.

Jenelle confirmed this week that Barbara still has primary custody of Jace ...

... although it seems that Jenelle is hoping that won't be the case for much longer.

"#Bittersweet I cannot stand my mom once again," Jenelle wrote on Facebook this week, along with a memory of her eldest son.

"She mentally ruined me but it's ok because I will always fight for my son," Evans added.

"Can't keep the games going for much longer."

It's not entirely clear what sort of "games" Jenelle is referring to, other than the games she plays to get attention online.

That said, it sounds like she's planning to continue fighting her mom for primary - or perhaps even sole - custody of Jace.

The matter has clearly been on Jenelle's mind a lot lately, and it's become a frequent topic of discussion in her TikTok videos.

Ironically, Jenelle keeps mentioning the custody battle only to reiterate that she's legally prohibited from talking about it.

"Now I know you guys keep asking about my mom and Jace's situation but right now again, another topic, it's just not the time to talk about right now legally," she said in a recent clip.

"Going through some stuff and I'll let you guys know eventually."

Jenelle, of course, is pretty much always "going through some stuff."

Not that she's alone in that regard. Watching her navigate her ups and downs, and boy have there been a lot of both, has been a major part of her appeal to millions of fans over the yearas.

Sadly, though, there's an innocent child involded.

Evans turns 30 this year. She's no longer 16 and pregnant. One hopes she can make her next decade more ... stable.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available. Buckle your seatbelts.