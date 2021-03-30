Jenelle Evans Finally Confesses: I Miss Teen Mom 2, Okay?!?

Jenelle Evans is done with the BS.

She's no longer putting on a brave face.

The disgraced former reality star and ex-MTV personality is here to at last make a confession.

And that confession is this:

She misses Teen Mom 2.

“It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you,” the 29-year old told Us Weekly while promoting her new podcast Girl S#!t.

Added Evans, who has frequently trashed the franchise in the past and acted as if she was very much over her firing:

"You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into.”

You probably know this by now, especially if you've arrived at this article and if you're reading this interesting piece of content, but...

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog.

The incident prompted an investigation by Child Protection Services in North Carolina and led to her three kids being removed from her custody for about a month.

A year earlier, MTV had already cut ties with Eason after he made numerous homophobic and anti-transgender remarks -- because he's a deeply troubled, ignorant, violent and misguided individual.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans told the aforementioned tabloid way back after getting let go.

“It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

She added at the time:

“I was upset, I’m still upset, but this is a new chapter for me and my family. I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

What has that entailed for Evans in the nearly two years since receiving her pink slip?

Not much.

The North Carolina native started her reality TV journey in 2010 when she starred on Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant.

The next year, she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, which detailed her life with her three children: Jace, 11, Kaiser, 6, and Ensley, 4, from 2011 until her firing.

Evans has not done much on the professional front since, as rumors have continued to swirl about her troubled financial status.

Enter this new podcast project.

She'll be teaming up with 90 Day Fiancee star Deavan Clegg on the venture, which premieres on Thursday, April 1.

Earlier this week, Jenelle posted posted several Boomerangs of her and Clegg getting their hair and makeup done, urging fans to "come hang out with us" and meet the "entire cast" on Wednesday at a bar for the launch party.

According to Evans, meanwhile, it felt like Teen Mom 2 dropped her when she needed the show the most.

“I feel like I need to catch people up and show the true me and that I wasn’t completely a horrible person when we stopped filming,” Jenelle told Us.

Considering how Evans has spent this time slamming other Teen Mom cast members, holding many guns, staying with Eason and possibly endangering her children...

... some might say she's taken an unusual route toward achieving this goal.

After she was let go from Teen Mom 2, she says she had to stop following Briana DeJesus on Instagram.

Still, she has no ill will towards her former costar.

“I feel like I don’t have bad blood with anybody, but I’m, you know, keeping things civil, not really talking to anybody,” Evans says.

“I unfollowed [Briana] recently because seeing her film with the crew makes me upset.”

In closing, Jenelle says her mission remains the same -- both in terms of her upcoming podcast and her ongoing YouTube vlog.

“I decided to [share my story on YouTube] because I knew there was a big gap in between when we stopped filming up until now.

"A lot of people question what happened, so I just wanted people to know the truth.”