Jen Shah: Will She Be Fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

Jen Shah probably has bigger things to worry about right now than her future on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

As previously reported, Shah was arrested on Tuesday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The details of these allegations are extremely damning, too.

According to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, Shah and her assistant lied to an array of American citizens -- many of them elderly and vulnerable -- about various fake business opportunities.

They then compiled a list of those who fell for their lies and sold this list to people who profiited off things the victims signed.

Said Strauss in a press release;

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful business person on ‘reality’ television' ... allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam."

Continued this lawyer:

"In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.

"Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Sounds truly heinous, doesn't it?

Taking advantage of the most gullible and vulnerable people in society... especially when you're already rolling in wealth?

The New York Police Department is claiming that Shah had "hundreds" of victims in a scam that ran for at least nine years, across numerous states, starting in 2012 and going on until just this month.

In other words?

Shah was allegedly committing this crime while filming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2!

This has to mean she's about to get fired, right?

It's reportedly unclear at this time.

As you likely know, Teresa Giudice pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016; spent time behind bars; and is still a prominent cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Shah, meanwhile, was on a bus on Tuesday and about to leave for Colorado with her co-stars when the indictment came down.

She reportedly departed filming, citing an emergency with her husband, and federal law enforcement subsequently swarmed the production in search of her.

Variety’s insider says that cameras were rolling at the time, although it's unknown if the feds stopped them from shooting.

Crazy, right?!?

For his part, Homeland Security Investigations Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh also made a statement about the arrest, calling out Shah's "lavish lifestyle" and adding of her and her assistant:

"Working with our partners at the NYPD and the United States Attorney’s Office, SDNY, and with the assistance of HSI Salt Lake City, HSI New York worked to ensure that Shah and Smith will answer for their alleged crimes.

"As a result, their new reality may very well turn out differently than they expected."

If convicted, Shah could face up to 30 years in prison.

She had gushed to Page Six in January about being involved in an “entrepreneur program” that was focused on helping women amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’ll see some of that coming out and hearing their stories and seeing how we help their businesses grow,” Shah bragged back then.

That quote sure sounds a lot different in this new context, doesn't it?