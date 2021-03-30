Jed Duggar-Katey Nakatsu Wedding: It's Happening THIS WEEK ... And Jed's BFF Is Spilling All the Details!

For weeks now, we've been hearing non-stop rumors that Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu are engaged.

Considering the entire world has now seen the video of Jed proposing to Katey, we suppose that's not surprising.

The news makes perfect sense, of course, as Jed is 22, and Duggars are taught from a young age that making babies is their sole reason for being.

But everything else about the reports has been wildly confusing.

For starters, why are we relying on anonymous insiders for information?

The Duggars usually shout courtship news from the nearest rooftop.

But for some reason, the Jed situation has been cloaked in secrecy.

Again, we're not totally sure why that is, but despite Jim Bob's best efforts, the truth is very slowly coming out.

This week saw two major developments, both of which confirmed that the wedding is happening ... and soon, too.

First, the entire Nakatsu clan relocated to Arkansas.

Yes, it seems that Katey's family bought a house near Tontitown in December of 2020, and they've now left their native Arizona in order to become members of the Duggar's community.

So the Jed-Katey courtship has been in the works for longer than anybody realized.

Initially, rumors indicated that Katey's father, Korey Nakatsu, bought the home for Jed and Katey, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Now, however, it looks as though the $600,000 property will house Katey's father, stepmother, and siblings.

(Yes, Katey's parents are divorced, and we're sure that's a very sore subject for Jim Bob, who believes divorce is punishable by an eternity in hell.)

Pretty weird, an entire family moving to a different state just because their daughter is getting married.

But as Katie Joy of the Without a Crystal Ball vlog points out, the move is not unprecedented.

It seems that Lauren Swanson's family relocated from Georgia to Arkansas just before Lauren got married to Josiah Duggar.

Jed and Katey's courtship started in Arizona, but it seems like the wedding and the compulsory baby-making will take place in the Land of Opportunity.

In addition to this week's real estate news, it seems that one member of Jed's wedding party simple can't stop himself from spilling the tea.

According to Ms. Joy, a guy Tristan Jamal Miller claims to be Jed's best friend -- but that might not be the case for much longer, now that Tristan has shared some top-secret details with his followers.

Tristan claims that Jed and Katey are getting hitched within the next week.

One fan asked point-blank if Jed is getting married -- a query that drew a surprisingly candid response from Tristan.

“Yes he is. And, I said it in one of my Stories, so just go look at the other one. It’s a lot to explain," he wrote in response.

When another follower asked why there's so much secrecy surrounding the wedding, Tristan pled ignorance “No clue,” he noted.

“I have to be there April 2,” Tristan told a follower who asked about exact dates and places.

“I gotta be in the wedding.”

Correction, Tristan -- you had to be in the wedding.

We're guessing Jed will relieve you of your duties once he finds out how much you've been flapping your gums!