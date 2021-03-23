Javi Marroquin & Lauren Comeau: Secretly ENGAGED Following Cheating Scandal?!

When Lauren Comeau dumped Javi Marroquin back in October of 2020, Teen Mom 2 fans hoped it would be the last time.

The breakup occurred after Kailyn Lowry revealed during an episode of the show that Javi had tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

The news came as a shock to Lauren, who was engaged to Javi at the time.

Thankfully, Lauren responded by moving out of the home she shared with Javi and taking the couple's infant son with her.

Unfortunately, there's reason to believe she may have had a change of heart and decided to give her unfaithful ex a second chance.

It wouldn't be the first time that Lauren has taken Javi back after catching him cheating.

From the very beginning of their most recent breakup, fans feared that history would repeat itself, and Lauren would once again decide to give her unfaithful ex a second chance.

At first, she remained strong and refused to give in to Marroquin's passionate (and public) pleas for forgiveness.

But as the weeks turned into months, photos of Javi and Lauren spending time together began to surface on social media.

First, they were at church together with their son, as well as Javi's boy from his relationship with Kail.

Then there were rumors of Javi and Lauren being spotted at restaurants together.

Then, this week, Comeau's Instagram followers were appalled by an Instagram Story in which Lauren consumed some sort of food on a stick while seated in her car.

But it wasn't the impaled morsel that caught their attention; it was the giant rock on Lauren's commitment finger.

The sighting led to major backlash on Reddit, where fans went psychotic over the thought of Lauren not only welcoming Javi back into her life, but getting engaged to the freakin' guy.

"She is literally so much dumber than I thought if that’s an engagement ring from Javi," one commenter wrote.

"Not even shocked anymore," another chimed in.

God she’s dumb af if it’s a ring," a third wrote.

"She's back with toxic Javi," a fourth observed.

The situation has led some fans to revisit the notorious episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Kail exposed Javi's latest attempt at infidelity.

“So you’re willing to come to Middletown to f--k me but you won’t come here to get your son? Only if it benefits you in a sexual way," Lowry fumed.

"He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like ‘hey what’s up?’ then he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f--k you plain and simple.’ I said 'bye Javi.'"

In response to the revelation, Javi initially lashed out and threatened legal action against Kail and MTV.

Upon realizing that wouldn't help his case in the slightest, he cooled down and posted a remorseful Instagram Story in which he admitted that he "f--ked up 100%."

While we appreciate that Javi sort of admitted to his wrongdoing, we'd say that was a massive understatement.

Here's hoping Lauren will stand strong.