Janelle Brown: I'm Rooting for Meri and Kody, But...

Janelle Brown isn't here to sugarcoat anything.

She isn't here to make predictions, either.

Instead, the Sister Wives cast member is here to keep it real and to let viewers know where she stands.

Not on her relationship with Kody; but on Kody's relationship with Meri.

There's no denying at this point that Meri and Kody are long past the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

Earlier this month, Meri came right out and said the romance was dead and over, while Kody has admitted he's stopping even trying to make things work.

No one who watches this show can think these two are on decent terms.

And no one who stars alongside them can think this, either.

Isn't that right, Janelle?

“Kody does a very good job of keeping things very separate. He doesn’t usually talk about the other wives with me,” Janelle told Us Weekly on Marrch 16.

“I know they have struggled for a long time and it really kind of hurts when I see them not [happy] because it sort of spills over into their families...

"I’m always trying to advocate and go to bat for both of them. It’s just a hard thing, I think, for the whole family.”

For the record...

Janelle is the second wife of Kody, whom she “spiritually married” in January 1993.

The couple share six kids.

They're doing perfectly well themselves these days, but tensions has existed between Kody and Meri ever since the latter divorced the former in September 2014 in order to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

It's confusing, we know.

But Kody recently confessed that eh and Meri “have been in a very dark place” for years now, which has made their time together “very difficult.”

Meri has said the same thing, but also emphasized her comittment to stick with Kody for the long run.

“When one relationship struggles, they all struggle,” Janellle explained on Tuesday, adding that she doesn’t “completely” know the specifics of Kody and Meri’s drama.

“I don’t go asking. … I just think sometimes they’re entitled to their privacy.”

If things really are going so poorly between Meri and Kody, why won't they simply split for good?

Speaking to Us Weekly himself a few weeks ago, Kody said he's somehow incapable of making this call -- but practically taunted Meri to go ahead and do so.

“I have dominion over my own body and where I’m at but I’m not in a place where, like, I can say, ‘Hey, I’m divorcing you.’ I can’t do that," the father of 18 said.

"However, any one of [my wives], I feel like, can. I feel like they need to understand that -- that they can leave.

Concluded Kody along these lines:

“If it’s not working for them, they can leave.

"Nobody’s going to be a prisoner here.”

Editor's Note to Meri: You should really leave.

Is Janelle rooting for Kody and Meri to overcome their obstacles? Of course, she says.

“We’ve been together for so many years and I just cannot imagine after three decades, you know … I don’t want to change any piece of our lives and our family.

"What do you do after 30 years?

"That’s, like, my whole life.”