Jana Kramer Shares Tearful Photo From Latest Marital Fight, Promotes Podcast

To say that Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have an unconventional marriage is an understatement.

Let's put it this way: most couples don't celebrate cheating milestones like they're anniversaries.

But to hear Jana tell it, it's totally normal for marriages to make people miserable.

She shared a tearful photo taken after a nasty fight with Mike ... and also promoted her podcast.

"Nothing is perfect," Jana's caption to this tearful photo, posted on Tuesday morning, begins.

She provides context, writing: "This was a few weeks ago in Canada."

"I took this picture," she explains, "to almost remind myself that even though in the moment it seems like everything is doomed it’s not."

"We talked about our blow up on this weeks podcast," Jana writes.

There is the first, but not the last, plug of her podcast in this caption.

"And," she teases, "I think it’s an important one for everyone to hear."

"No relationship is perfect," Jana says accurately.

"And when blow ups or fights happen," she generalizes, "sometimes we believe it’s done and over."

It is probably a bit of a reach to say that every relationship or marriage experiences that level of drama.

"But really," Jana writes, "it’s a moment for growth and more understanding."

(Also, it's apparently a moment for taking a photo that you can use later)

"And," she advises, "to lean into your partner."

"Now when you’re in the middle of the fire it’s hard to lean in and see that," Jana expresses.

"But," she adds, "just know it’s not the end of the world."

That is true! Though if anyone is even semi-regularly experiencing that ... maybe it's time to look into the end of the marriage?

"And we all have these moments," Jana incorrectly claims.

"So ur not alone," she tells her fans.

Jana's post doesn't end there, as it continues to attempt to normalize a toxic, tumultuous marriage.

"Fights happen," she says in her apparent denial that her marriage is toxic.

"No relationship is perfect.." she accurately states.

One person's definition of an imperfect marriage might be snoring and disagreements about Thanksgiving, not ... tearful, public heartbreak.

"Now the Important thing is," Jana counsels, "in the end are you fighting the good fight together?"

"Link in stories to hear more..." she writes, once again plugging her podcast.

Jana concludes her post: "ur not alone in ur struggles xo."

You know, it's hard to fault someone for making the best of a bad situation.

Mike cheated on Jana years ago, and since then has had some "slip-ups" that could have doomed the marriage.

One can see why Jana decided to monetize the story of their marital struggles. Hey, make that money!

However, many perceive it to be a toxic trait -- humiliating her husband and monetizing his alleged struggles.

And that brings us to the next issue that many have with Jana.

Their whole narrative is that Mike has "sex addiction" ... which is not in the DSM or widely accepted by the psychiatric community.

In that past, this just gave fans reasons to roll their eyes at Jana and Mike's whole story.

Grimly, after the horrific hate crime mass shootings in Atlanta this month that killed eight people, eight of whom were Asian women, this is less funny.

Famously, the monster who shot them told police that he had a "sex addiction" and seemed to blame these women for his own issues.

To her credit, Jana didn't try to claim that "sex addiction" is a real thing in this particular post. And that's great!

But the topic is almost inseparable from her brand, and unless the psychiatric community changes its tune considerably ... how much longer will she keep perpetuating this concept?

Maybe she and Mike should find a new thing. Like, for example, not getting into fights that leave either of them crying and feeling like the world is ending.

In the podcast episode itself, the couple did explain that they felt that the argument in Canada came from not seeing each other.

They perceived a "lack of respect" and got into an argument because of it.

That sounds exhausting. Their whole marriage sounds straight-up exhausting.