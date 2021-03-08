Jana Duggar-Stephen Wissman Courtship: How Far Along Are They?

Last week, we reported on the exciting news that a pilot named Stephen Wissman might be courting Jana Duggar.

Stephen, of course, is from a family that's a lot like the Duggars:

The Wissmans are a large, evangelical clan with a fondness for the spotlight.

And thanks to Jana, they're getting more publicity than ever these days.

Duggar fans have seized on every bit of information about Stephen that they can get their hands on.

Many believe that as a single, successful man who's a few years younger than Jana (more time for making babies!), Stephen checks a lot if boxes for not only Jana, but Jim Bob, as well.

Now it seems that this relationship might be further along than we initially thought.

Not only has Jana met Stephen's parents, it appears as though she spent Christmas in Nebraska with the entire Wissman crew!

Yes, while Justin Duggar was in Texas with Claire Spivey and her family, Jana was wrapping presents and singing carols with the Wissmans.

(You can see Jana seated behind the tree in the above photo from the Wissman's Christmas celebration.)

Obviously, Justin and Claire are now married.

Will Jana and Stephen enjoy a similar fate?

It's too soon to say, but we're pretty sure the more obsessive Jana fans won't settle for anything less.

“Stephen is a man of many talents," reads a description of the 27-year-old on his family's website.

(We're not totally sure why the Wissmans have their own website. Maybe they're hoping to land a lucrative reality show like the Duggars?)

"He enjoys being a pilot, assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., making small furniture, and being physically active through workouts and sports," the description continues.

"He is gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and challenge, and he has a heart for ministry. He directs a lot of our music arrangements, plays mandolin and guitar, and sings lead and bass.”

It sounds like Stephen is right up Jana's alley.

And fortunately, there are other signs that these two are more than just friends.

You see, Stephen recently joined Instagram.

“Business manager. Musician. Fine woodworker. Pilot. II Timothy 3:16-17," the bio section of his page reads.

Currently, he and Jana are not following each other -- in fact, Stephen only follows his family.

But the fact that he's active on the site at all is cause for celebration.

The Duggars, as you may already know, encourage their children not to join social media until after they've entered a courtship.

Jana is on Instagram because her parents made a rare exception, but usually, Jim Bob and Michelle's kids need a significant other before they're allowed to start posting pics.

Do the Wissmans have a similar rule?

We're not sure, but they seem to share other significant aspects of the Duggars' belief system.

So it's possible that Stephen has already hinted to the world that he's in a relationship.

And if the lucky lady is Jana, watch out:

We might be in for the most highly-anticipated Duggar wedding of all time!