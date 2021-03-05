Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissman: Secretly Courting?!

Pretty much every time Jana Duggar is photographed in the presence of a man, Counting On fans jump to the conclusion that the two of them are courting.

This obviously leads to a lot of dead ends, and most of the speculation about Jana's love life has led nowhere.

But fans remain hopeful that someday, one of the men who enter Jana's life will remain there for the long haul.

And the latest candidate might be the most promising to date!

His name is Stephen Wissman, and he's a 27-year-old pilot from Nebraska.

A since-deleted photo that shows Jana at the Wissman home on Christmas has led to widespread speculation that these two are more than just friends.

In fact, we don't think Duggar fans have ever been so convinced that Jana has finally found Mr. Right!

“I think this is the first time she’s ever been to Christmas at someone else’s home and is pictured seated next to that man on the couch,” one reddit user wrote.

“This feels huge to me. They are sitting so close together!" another added.

“They’re sitting awfully close, it appears," a third chimed in.

As The Sun reports, Jana and Stephen were also spotted together during a recent trip to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Bakery in Waco, Texas.

Along with several family members and friends, the two stood near one another in a group shot.

Holidays and road trips together? This certainly feels like more than a friendship!

Asked by The Sun about his relationship with Jana, Stephen dodged the question, telling the outlet, “I’m busy with work."

So who is this mystery man?

Well, he comes from a large, fundamentalist family (of course), and according to the Wissman's website, he's a man of many talents:

“He enjoys being a pilot, assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., making small furniture and being physically active through workouts and sports,” the description reads.

“He is gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and challenge, and he has a heart for ministry.”

Stephen is also part of the family’s band and “directs a lot of our music arrangements, plays mandolin and guitar and sings lead and bass.”

These days, Jana mostly avoids conversation about her love life, but she did open up about it during an episode of Counting On last year.

“Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about," she said at the time.

Jana went on to reveal that while she enjoys the single life, she finds it tiresome at times.

“As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out," she added.

As for whether she would be open to the possibility of relocating to Nebraska, Jana recently revealed that she would be willing to leave her beloved Arkansas for the right man.

"I used to be a little more strict, I wanted to find someone who would move or is from here," Jana said.

“But as time goes on, I have found I love to travel more than I thought I did, so if I really loved a guy, I would follow him to the ends of the earth and go where he is," she continued.

"So far, I just haven't found that one but when he comes, he doesn't have to stay in Arkansas. I just have to love you so much I will go with you.”

Jana loves to travel and Stephen is a pilot?

We don't want to get too excited about this situation, but it's really starting to feel like we're on the verge of a big announcement!