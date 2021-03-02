Jahmil French, Former Degrassi Star, Dead at 29

Jahmil French, an actor best known for having starred as Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has passed away from unknown causes.

He was only 29 years old.

Not many details about this tragedy are known at this time, but French's death was confiirmed by his friends and co-workers on social media on March 2.

"I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday," Tweeted producer Joshua Safran, who worked with French on Netflix's Soundtrack.

"Only posting because I see the story getting out there.

"I will have more to say about him later.

"Right now we're all just processing this devastating news."

French's Degrassi co-star, Annie Clark, also shared a tribute to her friend.

"Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French," she began in an Instagram message.

"We started on Degrassi the same year and I'll never forget the day I met him. Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around.

"He was such a special person and I'm so grateful for the memories we made. I still can't believe it. Gone way too soon. He will be so missed by us all."

Singer Christina Milian - who also worked with the actor on Soundtrack - was among those who expressed her sorrow and sadness online; in this case via a comment under French's last Instagram post.

"You will be missed. Rest peacefully King," she wrote.

Added Degrassi actress Melinda Shankar:

"So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together.

"Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were."

The late actor earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination for his role in Degrassi: The Next Generation, which is a Canadian teen drama set in the Degrassi universe.

He also appeared in various major productions, such as The Divide, At First Light, and Boost.

French last posted to Instagram on January 18, sharing a selfie (below) with his followers ... along with a smiley face emoji.

Since news of his death emerged, fans and friends have been flooding the Comments section with heartfelt messages and messages of mourning.

We'll give the final word here to Degrassi alum Christine Prosperi, who re-posted a number of tributes and videos on her Instagram Story, writing along with them:

"Our hearts are heavy …

"Though not all of us have kept in close contact since Degrassi ended – and not for any reason other than the simple fact that time and life go on – at the end of the day, we are a family.

"You are so loved, Jahmil. My heart goes out to you and your family. Rest in Peace. Your kindness and bright light will not be forgotten.”