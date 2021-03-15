Jade Cline Gets Back Together With Sean Austin, Celebrates With Lingerie Pics

When Jade Cline was cast on Teen Mom 2 as a replacement for Jenelle Evans, fans had their doubts.

As obnoxious and irritating as she may have been, Jenelle delivered the drama like no one else, and it was tough to imagine a newcomer matching her level of insanity.

To be fair, Jade has yet to reach Jenell-ian heights in terms of abuse and criminality.

But she has brought some much-needed insanity to a cast that's otherwise made up of thirty-something millionaires.

Case in point, Jade's relationship with Sean Austin has been a reliable source of both drama and comedy.

Jade and Sean have broken up more times than we can count, and until this past weekend, it was widely assumed that they had gone their separate ways for good.

But the young, troubled couple has apparently decided not to give up on their love.

And they've announced their reconciliation in the most romantic way possible -- with a bunch of pics which are supposed to lead us to imagine that they just had sex, or are about to.

“Loving you has always felt so right,” Jade captioned the pics (we assume she's addressing Sean here).

“I’m so proud of you… You’ve proved people who’ve mad mistakes can change, evolve, improve, and learn. It hasn’t always been easy but it’s always been worth it. cheers to us and forever.”

Obviously, the post left fans with a lot of questions.

Fortunately, Jade was happy to answer them in a surprisingly candid Instagram Q&A.

“I just keep my personal life private on social media,” Jade wrote when asked about her surprise announcement.

“[Sean and I] lived separately for a while and I think that definitely helped us both. We both really worked on making our relationship healthy and better," she added.

“At the end of the day we love each other so we didn’t want to give up on our relationship,”

“He loves himself more and is living such a happy life,” Jade wrote of Sean, who struggled with substance abuse issues in the past.

“It’s hard to love others correctly when you aren’t loving yourself. Now he is always smiling, has multiple GOOD friends and he’s following his dreams.”

The remark about "GOOD friends" seems to be a reference to Sean's past struggles with substance abuse.

These days, it seems Sean is hooked on nothing stronger than XBox and hip hop.

"He’s been making music,” Jade wrote.

“Him and his friends from Cali are actually performing at [the hip hop festival] Rolling Loud in May," she added.

"This is super big for him and his career and I’m SOOO proud of him. Rolling Loud is a huge event and it will open up even more doors for him. He’s super talented. I knew he would go far.”

Asked if she and Sean are planning to welcome more children, Jade carefully side-stepped the question.

“We don’t want more kids anytime soon,” she wrote.

“We both are focusing on Khoie and our careers.”

Jade captioned the pics with the hashtag "#valentinesday2021", which -- fun fact -- was over a month ago, but that's certainly not the only thing that's surprising about her latest Instagram activity.

"So you plan on marrying Sean?" one fan asked.

"Who’s to say we haven’t already tied the knot?" Jade replied.

Well, we wish them all the best if they really are married -- but we really, really hope that's not the case.