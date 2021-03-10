Hillary Clinton: Meghan Markle Rules, The Palace Drools!

Hillary Clinton could not believe what she saw on Sunday night.

No, we're not talking about Domantic Sabonis winning the 2021 NBA Skills Challenge, defeating such talented guards as Chris Paul.

Instead, we're referring to the former First Lady watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry positively destroy the Royal Family during an interview on CBS with Oprah Winfrey.

What was Clinton's reaction to the stunning sit-down?

How did she react to Markle talking so openly about her mental health struggles?

Or to Markle calling out at least one member of the Royal Family for worrying that Meghan and Harry's son would have dark skin?

Clinton spoke at length about the interview on Monday's edition of Washington Post Live.

"I found it so heart-rending to watch," Clinton said of the interview.

"It was just heartbreaking that this incredibly accomplished woman, Meghan Markle, who falls in love with Prince Harry was not fully embraced by not just the so-called 'Firm'...but by the media in the UK."

Markle and Harry both spoke to Winfrey about "The Invisible Contract."

This is what they referred to as the deal between Buckingham Palace and the British paparazzi, in which the latter sort of writes about whatever the former recommends.

"You know I've had my time in the box with the British tabloids, as anybody who is in the public eye has had," said Clinton yesterday.

"And their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous and the fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, 'Let's just paper it over and pretend that it didn’t happen or it will go away, just keep your head down.'

"Well, you know, this young woman was not about to keep her head down."

Markle said on air that she approached people high up in the Monarchy about having suicidal thoughts... and was given no help whatsoever.

"This is 2021 and she wanted to live her life, she wanted to be fully engaged and she had every right to hope for that," Clinton said.

The Secretary of State under Barack Obama, Clinton added:

"Every institution has got to make more space and acceptance particularly young women, who should not be forced into a mold that is no longer relevant, not only for them but for our society."

Pretty much impossible to argue with, isn't it?

Clinton said it was "heartbreaking" to watch Meghan and Harry "describe how difficult it was to be accepted, to be integrated, not just into the royal family as they described, but more painfully into the larger societies whose narrative is driven by tabloids that are living in the past."

She had even more to say about it, too.

"I just hope that there will be some serious thoughtful consideration in all of the institutions, not just in response to what Meghan and Harry were talking about, but literally across all of our societies."

In conclusion?

Said Clinton:

"These young people...are not only standing up for themselves and their children but they are really trying to send a message about what institution, including the one that they were a part of, need to do to be more dynamic and forward-looking than they currently are."

Amen, HRC!

Nearly everyone with a brain (all offense intended, Piers Morgan) is on Markle's side here, but Clinton illuminated some of the broader points very well here.

The Queen, meanwhile, issued a brief statement on Tuesday on response to all the accusations leveled against her and her Firm by Meghan and Harry.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," it read.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."