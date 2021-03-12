Emmanuel Acho Isn't Sure Chris Harrison Should Remain on The Bachelor

Look out, Chris Harrison.

Emmanuel Acho may be coming for your job.

The former NFL player, podcast host and author is set to make history on Monday night when he hosts the After the Final Rose special on ABC, talking to Matt James and his winning suitor after what has been a VERY eventful season.

Previously, of course, this has been a job held down by Chris Harrison.

But the polarizing personality announced in February that he'll be stepping aside as host after his grossly mishandled a race-based scandal centered around contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and her history of inappropriate behavior.

The thing is, all actual episodes of Season 25 have been taped already.

So Harrison, effectively, just won't be sitting on stage for the aforementioned special -- and that's it.

During an interview on Good Morning America last week, Harrison said he plans on returning as host for all future editions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

But should he?

"Is it in the best interest of Chris Harrison, is it in the best interest of the show for them to continue to mutually move forward?" Acho asked during his own GMA appearance on Wednesday.

He merely posed this question on air.

However, one can safely assume that Acho doesn't think the answer is yes -- and, truth be told, would likely love to jump on board the series in Harrison's place.

With that possibility in mind, Acho spent the bulk of his GMA sit-down this week hyping up Monday night's After the Final Rose special.

"This is the most uncomfortable conversation in the history of The Bachelor' franchise," he said.

"Because it's not just about relationships, but now it's about race.

"We're intertwining race with relationships on one of the greatest unscripted shows in the history of television."

Kirkconnell has advanced to the final two on Season 25.

She had racist allegations leveled at her after filming wrapped... including a resurfaced photo of the Georgia native attending an "Old South" antebellum-themed college party in 2018.

When asked about the image by franchise alum Rachel Lindsay in early February, Harrison questioned the "woke police" and the lens of 2021 during a widely-condemned interview.

"Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018? Or, is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference," he said.

Speaking on GMA, Acho said that there is "absolutely" no difference, elaborating as follows:

"There's no difference, there's an awareness.

In 2018, 2017, 2016 — as far back as I can go — celebrating or reenacting, even if it's just by attire, an antebellum plantation party or an antebellum plantation festivity is wrong."

Looking ahead to Monday and a special that will be unique in franchise history?

"My mission for After the Final Rose is very, very simple," Acho said.

"Allow my white brothers and sisters who have watched the show and fell in love with Matt's story to understand that Matt's love story and his journey of love is different than other journeys of love particularly because of his complexion and of his skin color."

And as for whether not Harrison will ever return as emcee, a job that involves him being on air for about five percent of entire season?

We can only say this...

The new season of The Bachelor -- which will feature Katie Thurston as the lead -- will soon start shooting at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa outside Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Contestants are quarantined there as we type.

And, as of this exact moment at least?

TMZ reports that Harrison is not on the premises.