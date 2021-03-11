Emily Ratajkowski Welcomes First Child, Announces Gender Will Be Decided at Later Date

When Emily Ratajkowski posts a topless pic, it pretty much always goes viral.

But this time, the photo is racking up the likes and shares for a very special reason.

Yes, it's the first pic of Emily with her new baby, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Emily and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed lil Sylvester on Monday, but the tyke just made their Instagram debut this morning.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," Emily captioned the pic.

"Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

The announcement is garnering a lot of attention, and not only because Emily is one of the most famous/model actresses on the planet, with a whopping 27 million Instagram followers.

It's also earning praise -- and, unfortunately, some criticism -- for Emily and Sebastian's decision to hold off on declaring a gender for their first child, choosing instead to allow Sylvester to make that decision when the time is right.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram during her pregnancy.

"Everyone laughs at this," she continued.

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."

Yeah, this is clearly not a decision that Emily and Sebastian -- a film producer whose credits include Uncut Gems and Good Time -- arrived at lightly.

And they're obviously undeterred by the fact that they'll receive some ignorant flak for raising their kid as they see fit.

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?" Emily continued.

"This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

Ratajkowski added that she doesn't "necessarily fault anyone for these generalizations" about gender, as "a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them."

"But I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies," she explained.

"I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me.

"And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."

First and foremost, we'd like to congratulate Emily and Sebastian on their exciting new arrival.

Secondly, we'd like to thank them for taking such a brave stance with regard to the baby's gender.

Look, folks, progress often means stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Working toward a more inclusive future will often require us to welcome new ideas.

And if you're still uneasy with this situation, we have wonderful news -- it's not your kid, so you don't have to worry about it!