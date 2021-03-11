Elizabeth Lyn Vargas to RHOC Fans: We're ALL Coming Back!

It is March and The Real Housewives of Orange County fans still don't know who's returning and who's fired.

One fan decided to go straight to the source -- by asking one of the stars.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas' reply was something that no one expected.

After the disaster of Season 15, is Bravo really going to give everyone another chance?

A Real Housewives fan account known as Housewives Amen slid into Elizabeth Lyn Vargas' DMs.

“We heard Braunwyn is out for next season! Are you coming back??” the account asked leadingly.

“I think we are all coming back,” Elizabeth replied.

Before we delve into what this may mean, let's look at what fans had to say in the replies to this screenshot.

“There is noooo way! This season was awful!!!!” one commenter insisted.

“I feel like she doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” another follower opined.

“Elizabeth was the human equivalent of Teflon this last season," commented one fan.

The fan explained: "Not memorable in the least. But then again, neither is Emily."

Season 15 was a weird season for many reasons, but far from indelible.

“To quote Aretha Franklin, ‘Lies, lies and more lies and lies on top of lies,'" quipped another commenter.

The fan continued: "Bravo would have to be [doing] crystal meth in the bathroom all night to keep Kelly and Braunwyn on the show."

Those do seem the two most likely to go, if for very different reasons.

“Andy said reboot? Though he has tricked us before ..." mused one commenter.

Another recalled: "He said this last season’s casting for [RHOC] was ‘great.'"

Truth be told, Season 15's problems had more to do with the pandemic than with the cast ... but the cast had issues.

Last month, there was a very believable -- almost too good to be true, really -- report about the Season 16 cast.

The report said that the show would almost get a clean slate, firing stars for being vile human beings or for being boring.

The only returning stars, the report alleged, would be Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas' issues on Season 15 were simply ... not being super interesting.

That's nothing about them and has everything to do with Season 15.

On the one hand, Elizabeth won over some fans at the Reunion. On the other ... she was mostly there as Kelly's friend.

Without the pandemic disrupting filming and obviously cutting into possible storylines, things could be different.

But Emily and Elizabeth's return isn't really what has people upset.

Fans would be truly unhappy to see the return of Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Kelly Dodd's outrageous behavior was primarily off-screen.

Her rampant, vicious covidiocy and her racism scandal earned the entire season a boycott.

She has chosen to be a bad person in real life, and not just on reality TV. Fans do not want to see or support her.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke's storyline seemed interesting and even wholesome.

Sobriety is an intense journey, and coming out as a lesbian was nothing short of courageous.

However, her stunning admission to domestic violence against her husband disgusted fans. She should not be a Housewife.

We do not yet know what Bravo will do, but it would make sense to keep Shannon and Gina.

Shannon is a familiar face for longtime fans, and she's interesting. Gina knocked it out of the park in Season 15.

Gina and Elizabeth can stay or go, that's fine. Kelly and Braunwyn must go.