Donald Trump, Samantha Markle Blast Meghan: Harry's Gonna Dump Her!

It's been over a week since Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle debuted on CBS and still, the hot takes are showing no sign of letting up.

On this side of the pond, private citizens and media figures alike seem to be overwhelmingly Team Meghan.

But there are some exceptions to that rule, as a handful of haters are lashing out at the American Duchess despite a lack of convincing arguments for how Meghan could possibly be in the wrong here.

Naturally, the chief trash-talker is a woman who's been jealous of Meghan since infancy.

We're talking, of course, about Samantha Markle.

Sammy has made a career out of bullying Meghan in the press, so it should come as no surprise that she's seized on this opportunity to join forces with the thousands of racist Britons who helped make Meghan's life in London so hellish.

For some reason, Sam keeps landing interviews, and she made a rather bold prediction in her latest media appearance:

She predicted that Meghan and Prince Harry will get divorced:

"I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they've damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop, two-year spiel," the elder Markle told TMZ.

"Nothing about any of this has been honest and the damage to the Royals has been massive, especially now," Sam added.

She went on to clarify that she believes Harry will be the one to pull the plug.

"Maybe he's already questioning it. He has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe, come on! He's not 12," she ranted.

"He was in the military, he's got to have a sense of, 'oh my god, everything you said to me has been a lie.'"

As always, Samantha offered nothing in the way of specifics, so we have no idea what she thinks Meghan lied about.

"What man would be happy or comfortable with that?" Samantha asked if Meghan's alleged dishonesty.

"The minute, I believe, he begins dissenting or pulling back from her I think it can get nasty, unless he has a really good lawyer, they have really good counsellors. I don't know what it's going to take."

We're not sure how anyone could've watched Harry and Meghan on the Oprah special and thought that that's a couple who's headed for divorce, but we really can't overstate how broken Sammy's brain is.

Speaking of deranged individuals, it seems unemployed Florida resident Donald Trump has also been voicing anti-Megjhan views.

Trump has always hated Meghan for reasons that aren't entirely clear, and now he's especially irate, as he blames the Duchess for the fact that his pal Piers Morgan has been fired.

News that Meg is still on the ex-president's mind comes to us courtesy of the podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

"'When I was talking to the president this morning . . . he's like: 'Yeah, [Meghan's] no good. I said that and now everybody's seeing it,'" current Trump aide Jason Miller told Bannon.

"'But you realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled. Look at Piers [Morgan],'" Trump allegedly continued.

We don't know what's funnier -- that Trump is living in fear of being canceled for his anti-Meghan views, or that he's still being betrayed by the people who work for him.

Either way, it seems Meghan has the bullies shook, and we absolutely love to see it.