Donald Trump: Look Out, World! I'm Creating My Own Social Media Platform!

According to infamous Nazi sympathizer Jason Miller, Donald Trump will not be silent for very much longer.

The one-term President was booted off both Twitter and Facebook a few months ago due to his role in inciting a violent insurrection against the U.S. government.

As a result, ever since he left office, Trump has only really been able to communicate via poorly-written press releases.

The guy wants credit for a vaccine he never talks about or promotes... but he hasn't been able to whine about it on social media ever since getting evicted from the White House.

But Miller says this will soon change.

A long-time adviser and spokesperson for Trump's 2020 campaign, Miller told Howard Kurtz on Fox's "MediaBuzz" that Trump will be "returning to social media in probably about two or three months."

No, he hasn't been reinstated by either of the aforementioned companies.

Instead?

Miller alleged that Trump's return will be with "his own platform" that will attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."

Sounds totally and completely believable, doesn't it?

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media," Miller told Kurtz.

"It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."

Trump is a notorious liar who is very lazy and not very smart.

But we absolutely believe he's gonna get out there and overtake Twitter.

Miller claimed during his appearance on Fox News that the ex-Commander-in-Chief has been approached by numerous companies and is in negotiations with teams about the new platform.

It sounds amazing!

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller sworre on Sunday.

"Everyone wants him and he's going to bring millions and millions -- tens of millions -- to this platform."

Since losing last year to Joe Biden, Trump has been playing golf almost everyday in Florida.

He's continually lied about the 2020 election having been stolen from him, while also vowing to make all Republicans pay who haven't sworn allegiance to him and his racist causes.

Following Trump's ban on Twitter in January, Jared Kushner -- the former president's son-in-law and senior adviser -- intervened when other aides attempted to get Trump on fringe social media platforms such as Parler and Gab.

Many of his followers have tried to make those services into something, however.

Not to much success.

As for whether Trump will run for President again in 2024?

“I’m going to continue to fight right by your side. We’re not starting new parties,” he said in a recent speech.

“We have the Republican Party. It’s going to be strong and united like never before...

"With your help we will take back the House. We will win the Senate. And then a Republican President will make a triumphant return to the White House.

"And I wonder who that will be."