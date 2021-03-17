Donald Trump Challenges Meghan Markle to the Presidency: See You in 2024, Loser!

As we've previously analyzed and dissected on numerous occasions, Donald Trump may run for the Presidency again in 2024.

This should be a frightening prospect to anyone who is a fan of democracy.

But the former Commander-in-Chief has now upped the ante, stating for the record that there's one condition under which he'd almost definitely consider another run for the Oval Office...

... and that is this:

If his opponent is Meghan Markle!

This may sound totally wild and unrealistic -- an actress running for the highest office in the land?!? -- until you remember one sad and scary thing:

Donald Trump was elected President in 2016.

A source close to Markle told Vanity Fair last year that the Duchess "would seriously consider running for president," adding back then that she had not given up her American citizenship when she married Prince Harry.

For this reason, the magazine, reported "she had the option to go into politics."

Cut to several months later? In the wake of Markle's interview this month with Oprah Winfrey?

And the former Suits castmate is more popular in America than ever before.

Talking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday, Trump was asked the following question:

"Mr. President, what was your take on Meghan Markle now saying -- meeting with Democratic operatives, she may want to run for president?"

Trump, who has clashed with Markle in the past and who thinks she's a nasty woman, practically salivated over this possibility.

"I hope that happens," he replied. "If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running."

Elsewhere in this same interview, Trump once again blasted Markle.

"I'm not a fan of hers," he told Bartiromo, prior to making things about himself as usual:

"I think that what she talks about, the Royal family and the Queen -- I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan."

For the record, Markle and Prince Harry both expressed nothing but respect for Queen Elizabeth II during their sit-down with Oprah.

They let her Majesty off the hook when it came to how they were allegedly treated during their time as legitimate members of the Royal Family.

Facts rarely have mattered to Trump over the years, however.

So we're not sure why we're sitting here trying to point any of them out.

One of Trump's advisers last week said the former president had told him Meghan was "no good" following the widely-viewed Winfrey interview.

"I told him I was going to join you on this show," Jason Miller, an ex-senior Trump adviser, said during a podcast published several days ago, adding:

"He says, if you want you can make a little news on Meghan. ... He goes, yeah, she's no good, and now everybody's seeing it."