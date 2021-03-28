Deshayla Harris, Former Bad Girls Club Star, Shot Dead at 29

Deshayla Harris, a cast member on the final season of Bad Girls Club, has been confirmed as as one of two victims killed in a trio of shootings in Virginia Beach on Friday.

She was 29 years old.

According to a state released yesterday by local authorities, Harris is believed to have been a "bystander at the second" incident.

The shooting remains under investigation -- and is not believed to have been connected with the other shooting incidents on Friday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatalities.

"We do believe that [Harris] truly is, at this point in time, an innocent victim that was probably struck by stray gunfire in some regards," Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a Saturday press conference.

Not many other details are available at this time.

On Saturday night, Bad Girls Club released a statement regarding Harris' death.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Deshayla's family and loved ones," the program wrote on its Twitter page.

Her murder was also mourned by fellow Bad Girls Club star Key Hamilton.

"You didn't deserve this man this sh-- jus don't feel real ....I'm sick affffff rest easy Babygirl," Hamilton wrote.

"Thank you for always pushing me and supporting me no matter where we were in our friendship...watch over me I love you ...we literally JUST talked 3 days ago."

The first shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday injured numerous individuals, but there were no fatalities, authorities said.

However, the third shooting, which was officer-involved, claimed the life of Donovon W. Lynch, 25, while the second took Harris.

The body cam on the officer involved in the incident with Lynch was not on for "unknown reasons," prompting questions surrounding his death.

A protest was held later that night, with demonstrators calling for the police officer involved to be held accountable for what transpired.

"As much as we would like to be transparent -- we pride ourselves on being accountable and responsive -- I do not have the answers that the community is looking for in regards to this death right now," said VBPD Chief Neudigate on Saturday.

Lynch's passing has been mourned by several family members and friends, with his father calling Lynch a "dream son."

"Intelligent, handsome, a scholar, an athlete, an entrepreneur and loved by all he came in contact with," he said in a statement to WAVY. "Rest in Peace Don!

In total, 10 people were injured by gunfire -- including two who died -- in three separate shootings Friday in Virginia Beach, according to police.

Three people have been arrested and each charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

Harris, meanwhile, was known as “Shay" when she appeared on the 17th and final season of Bad Girls Club in 2017.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Harris was nicknamed “The Firecracker Fashionista” on the show and represented the East Coast.

We send our condolences to her friends, family members and loved ones.

May Deshayla Harris rest in peace.