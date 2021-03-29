Demi Lovato: I'm Full-On Gay! Sorry, Fellas!

Demi Lovato is very sorry to report the followingg to men around the globe:

She won't be walking down the aisle with any of them any time soon.

And, most likely, she'll never be doing so at all.

The singer, who has never been anything but extremely up front and open with fans, recently told Entertainment Weekly that she has -- at last -- "fully embraced" being queer.

The revelation came after she and fiance Max Ehrich called off their engagement after a whirlwind romance that saw the pair move in together and him propose after a mere six months of dating.

Following the split (which turned quite ugly), Lovato said she learned that she was "just too queer" to settle down with a man at the moment.

"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," she explained to this publication.

Will this always be the case?

"I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself," she added.

"I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it."

Lovato said something similar late this winter to Glamour.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she told the magazine just a few weeks ago, adding of Ehrich:

"This past year, I was engaged to a man. And when it didn’t work. I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’

"I thought I was going to spend my life with someone."

After Lovato and Ehrich broke up?

Lovato says she "hooked up with a girl" and came to the realization outlined above.

"It felt better. It felt right,” Demi affirmed to Glamour, saying that it may have taken her awhile... she may have gone through and incredible number of highs and lows and even nearly died from an overdose... but:

"I know who I am and what I am," she now says.

In Demi's powerful new documentary, the former Disney star discusses her relationships, sexuality and addictions that almost killed her in 2018.

"I think people can understand picking up a joint, what gets harder for people to understand is the harder drugs," she says in the film.

"How does that even happen? How do you even do something like that?"

Lovato has said in the past that she's biopolar and also suffered through a number of eating disorders.

After getting sober years ago, Demi explains in the documentary how she relapsed and starting doing crack cocaine and heroine.

"I knew that what I had been looking for I hadn't found yet, but what I had been looking for was not in the form of a drug," Lovato says in the movie.

"It was the spiritual growth that I've had over the past, I even wanna say like seven months, that spiritual growth is what I was looking for."

It does sound as if Lovato has finally found this growth -- and we could not be more proud of her for doing so.