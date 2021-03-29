Courtney Stodden: Chrissy Teigen Has Been Bullying Me For YEARS!

Last week, Chrissy Teigen stunned Twitter users by announcing that she would be quitting the platform effective immediately.

Now, Twitter is a digital hellscape populated mainly by rage-fueled psychopaths whose primary joy in life is screaming at strangers about politics -- so it's not unusual for people to walk away from the site.

But Chrissy was one of Twitter's most popular and beloved figures.

Her departure was mourned by many, with some even going so far as to beg the unofficial Queen of Twitter not to delete her account.

But it seems that not everyone was so upset to see the model-turned-media-mogul step away from her fiefdom.

Courtney Stodden's modeling career never took off quite like Chrissy's, but it seems the models' worlds collided about a decade ago.

"What a shame @chrissyteigen is leaving Twitter ... it’s too 'negative' for herrrrrr #chrissyteigen #bully," Courtney wrote on Instagram this week.

"Bullying can leave life long scars. Be kind. #Mentalhealth," she later added.

Stodden included a screenshot of one of the most brutal tweets that Chrissy aimed at her:

"Saying courtney stodden's FB [page] got shut down for being too sexy is like saying the nazi's were just meanies. As in, not quite," Teigen wrote in October of 2011.

Yes, it was a long time ago, but the fact remains that Chrissy's tweets about Stodden frequently crossed the line between good-natured ribbing and full-blown bullying.

As TMZ points out, the one that Courtney called attention to this week actually pails in comparison to some of Chrissy's comments.

"What drug makes you do that with your mouth," Chrissy wrote at one point. "Asking for a friend who wants to look like an idiot."

In others, Chrissy fantasized about Courtney taking a "dirt nap" or going to "sleep forever."

In one, she replied to one of Stodden's posts by writing simply, "I hate you."

Now, Courtney has called attention to what is something of a sore spot for Chrissy's most diehard fans:

Whether she's riffing on her own drinking problem (back in December, Chrissy announced that she was four weeks sober) or expounding upon her feuds with powerful politicians suh as Ted Cruz and Florida real estate developer Donald Trump, Teigen has always trafficked in edgy humor.

The fact is, a good number of her tweets have not aged well, and she used to have an unfortunate habit of punching down.

And lest you be left with the impression that Courtney is capitalizing on Chrissy's Twitter retirement in order to score a few tabloid headlines, she's actually been complaining about the treatment she's received from Teigen for several years.

"I was basically being abused," Stodden said in an interview shortly after her high-profile divorce from Doug Hutchison.

"Anderson Cooper, Wendy Williams, Joy Behar, Chrissy Teigen, they basically made me feel like I was this bad person. Anderson Cooper would knock me down nightly on 'The RidicuList,'" she added.

I was getting bullied at the same time by Chrissy Teigen on Twitter sending messages telling me awful things like I'm 'not pretty, I'm ugly, and I should take a dirt nap -- she loved that one,'" Stodden recalled. "I felt like absolute trash."

Stodden rose to fame as a result of her marriage to Hutchison, which started when she was just 16 (he was 50 at the time).

She says the fact that she felt trapped in an abusive relationship was compounded by the abuse that she received on social media.

“It was so toxic, I was in such a toxic situation for what 10 years now,” Stodden said, referring to her relationship with The Green Mile actor. The influencer claimed that Hutchison would abuse her “night after night.”

So yeah, Chrissy probably wouldn't make those same jokes in 2011, especially knowing what she knows now about Courtney's life -- but the fact remains that she still owes Stodden an apology.