Counting On Canceled? This is Why Fans Suddenly Fear the Worst

As the entire free world knows very well, the Duggars are comprised, in part, by an endless number of children.

However, fans of the television series that features members of this polarizing family may need to come to grips with the following piece of information:

There may be an end date on Counting On.

The series has been airing on TLC since 2015.

It centers around Jessa, Jana, Jinger, Joy Anna, John David, Josiah and Joseph, among other cast members, and it's a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting.

The latter show, of course, was canceled after we learned that Josh Duggar had molested his sisters as a teenager and his parents had helped cover the crime up from the police.

We still can't believe that's a thing that happened.

No current Counting On cast member has been accused of any heinous crimes -- so why are some fans convinced the spinoff has been given the axe?

The supposed evidence is a tad flimsy.

It boils down to the Duggars having finally updated their official website, including on it now a multitude of new posts... including one about Justin and Claire Duggar's wedding and Joseph and Kendra welcoming their third kid together.

Based on this alone, the rumor mill started to churn.

"The Duggars recently updated their website for the first time in a while. Wonder if the show is possibly getting canceled," wrote one Reddit user, for example.

For the record, TLC has not made any such announcement.

But the network could be deep into contract negotiations with the Duggars and at least one person out there thinks there may be a dispute over the return of Jill Duggar.

She's been trashing her mother and father for awhile now, admitting she's estranged from them... flaunting their strict family rules... and stating that Jim Bob Duggar basically stole all the money that was due to her from previous appearances on Counting On.

Actually bringing Jill back into the fold to openly feud with her relatives would be quite the ratings draw, don't you think?

"Ok, so I have a really far-fetched theory that we haven't heard anything about Counting On because they are in contract re-negotiations and TLC wants Jill back because they've seen how much interest there is in her and her relationships with her family," theorized one viewer, adding:

"It would make the show more interesting to watch Jill question how she was raised while trying to balance important relationships.

"Derrick might agree to let do it if the money is right."

Others, meanwhile, don't think the show needs Jill on it to continue.

For one thing, Justin Duggar just got married, meaning there's plenty of storyline to mine from his relationship with Claire Spivey.

The two have now had awkward sex and she'll probably get pregnant soon and there you go.

That could be enough material for a season right there.

The big one, however? The development that would almost assure Counting On of a renewal?

Jana Duggar may be courting Stephen Wissman.

The oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle's kids to NOT be marrried, Jana may have finally found her soulmate.

If she were to get engaged, eventually get married and, of course, then get pregnant... this would inject serious life into a show that's been treading water for awhile now.

The latest season of Counting On wrapped up in September 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming on both scripted and unscripted programs have been thrown way off schedule for the past year or so, making it hard to gauge where many of them stand.

But if this really is it for Counting On?

We won't exactly lament a loss of a platform for this eccentric family.