Claire Spivey Turns 20; Mom Claps Back at Claims She's Too Immature For Marriage!

As you've likely heard by now, Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey got married last week.

Obviously, Duggar weddings are nothing new to us at this point.

In fact, it's extremely unusual if a year goes by without one.

But Justin and Claire's nuptials were unique for a number of reasons.

For starters, no one knew they were courting until several months after the relationship began, which is rare for members of the Duggar clan.

So Justin and Claire took a different approach, but it seems to have worked out.

The couple tied the knot in February, and based on their Instagram posts, it seems that they're madly in love.

But how well do they actually know each other?

And to what extent were these two rushed along by the grownups in their lives?

After all, lots of teens feel ready for marriage after a few months of dating, but those who try to take that leap are usually discouraged by their older loved ones.

And that certainly wasn't the case for Justin and Claire.

Quite the contrary, it seems that the adults in their lives were rather gung-ho about the prospect of these two teens tying the knot.

And neither the Duggar nor the Spivey families want to hear any criticism about the Justin and Claire being too young for the married life.

Earlier this week, Claire's mother, Hilary Spivey, shared the above photo from the wedding day.

“We brought the wisdom and maturity to the wedding party,” she captioned the pic.

It wasn't long before a commenter remarked on Claire's youth and alleged immaturity.

“If y’all brought wisdom to the wedding party, then it might mean your kid is too young/immature to get married … ” this person wrote, according to In Touch.

Clearly unafraid of a little conflict, Hilary was quick to reply.

“This was a joke. We were the silliest ones in the lineup!!” she wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

While there's no denying that Claire and Justin were both extremely young when they exchanged vows, at least critics can take solace in the fact that one of them is no longer in their teens.

Yes, Claire hit the big 2-0 on Sunday, and her new husband was the first to acknowledge the milestone on social media.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much

Not to be outdone, Hilary was quick to reply to Justin's comment:

“Love you two so much!! Proud of you!” she wrote.

“Thanks for treating her so well today! What a 20th for Claire!"

Look, there's no denying that these two are very, very young, and they probably should have dated for at least a year before they took the leap.

But what's done is done, and since Justin and Claire live in a world in which divorce is strictly forbidden, the only thing left to do now is wish them all the best.

Oh, and we also encourage them to follow Jinger's lead and live far away from Jim Bob.

The last thing they need is that weirdo meddling in their affairs.