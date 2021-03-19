Claire Spivey: Becoming a Duggar Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me!

It's been almost a month since Justin Duggar married Claire Spivey, but it seems that the blushing bride is just as giddy today as she was when she said "I do."

Claire and Justin's wedding was a memorable occasion for the couple's Instagram followers, if only because there were so many tacos and so few masks.

(As if we needed another reminder that the Duggars think the Covid-19 pandemic is a hoax.)

But now, the newest member of the Duggar family wants the world to know that the day deserves to be remembered for more than just handheld Mexican food and a callous disregard for public health.

As you might expect of someone who married a teenager shortly after she herself turned 20, Claire was really, really eager to get hitched.

And not surprisingly, she's already reflecting on the day she became a Duggar as the most joyous and important day of her life.

It's natural to have fond memories of one's wedding day, of course, especially just a few weeks after it all went down.

(We suppose divorced couples probably feel differently, but Claire and Justin needn't worry about that. Divorce is forbidden in the Duggars' world!)

But it's a little weird to post yet another barrage of pics just a few weeks after the first photo-dump.

“Most breathtaking day ever!” Spivey captioned the newest montage, which appeared on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon.

“Over and over have we said how much it felt as if we were living out a fairytale on our wedding day!”

Well, the characters who get married in fairy tales are probably creepily young by today's standards, so we guess that analogy works!

Anyway, Justin and Claire's courtship was shorter than most, and because Jim Bob wanted to keep it a secret when it first began, the couple didn't get to share their joy with fans as much as their predecessors did.

So it makes sense that the newlyweds would be eager to share their wedded bliss with their adoring public.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like,” Justin and Claire said in a statement issued on March 2.

“There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend," the happy couple continued.

"We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

Well, it's good that they're enjoying their time in the spotlight.

And it sounds like they may want to take advantage of it while it lasts.

If there's any truth to the rumors about Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu, Claire won't be the newest Duggar for very long!

Hey, life moves mighty fast when you're a member of the world's most famous fertility cult!