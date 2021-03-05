Christine Brown: Kody is the Worst! He Wouldn't Even Shower at My House!

You won't believe this, but one of the Sister Wives is sick of how she's being treated by Kody Brown.

What's that?

You totally and completely believe it?

Oh, okay. We should have guessed.

Throughout the first set of new Sister Wives episodes this season, viewers have witnessed nearly every spouse complaining about their marriage.

As is so often the case, Meri seems the most unhappy.

In a sneak peek at this Sunday's installment, however, we see Christine stepping up to the anti-Kody complaint, telling viewers how she's sick of being treated like a third-rate wife.

Sitting down with fellow spouses Robyn, Christine thinks back the year the Browns were living in their Lehi, Utah home... when Kody was only married to Christine, Meri and Janelle.

She says it sucked so much for her at the time.

"I'm not doing it again. I'm not going to put myself in the situation where my kids' needs aren't met," Christine says in a confessional, according to People Magazine.

"I'm not going to do it."

Christine then cited a very specific example to outline why she was so unhappy.

"Having a backdoor entrance, that was a really, really bad thing. I don't feel like it was Kody's house," she says in the clip.

"I had a backdoor entrance, so it's like, Kody would come in, dump all of his stuff at Meri's house or Janelle's house — never settle in mine."

According to Christine, back then, Kody never showered in her space — which became an actual point of tension.

"He wouldn't shower — he didn't want to shower there," explains Christine, adding that she "finally brought it up to him" prior to Robyn joining the family.

"I said, 'When you marry Robyn, you're going to shower at her house.'

"And he's like, 'Well, yeah.'

"Then I said, 'Then I need you showering here,'" she remembers telling her spiritual husband.

Does this all sound a tad silly?

It's really pretty symbolic.

"It's like, I do everything that I can to make my home our home," continues Christine, who says she was told by Kody;

"'Well, Meri's shower's just better.' I'm like, 'I don't care. I don't care. Because what you're saying is, I don't matter.'"

Christine goes on to say during the episode that she "hated" this dynamic, "it really, really bothered me."

And this all explains why Christine has no interest in sharing a house with Kody and the other women again.

As for Kody?

His recollection of the events is different. Probably because he's very selfish and sexist.

"Christine's memory of our experience in Lehi was that I never showered at her house, which isn't actually true. I showered at her house a lot," he says in a confessional on this Sunday's installment.

From Kody's point of view, Christine "twists the past experiences that we've had to a negative place, and that's the reason she's not wanting to be in one home."

"So it's not about the one home thing — it's about how she has twisted our past and made it negative," he concludes.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

We really wish all these wives would just get up and leave Kody, you know?