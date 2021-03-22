Christine Brown: I Have No Say in My Marriage... and It Sucks!

Christine Brown has finally come out and said the obvious:

Her marriage is very one-sided.

Totally and completely stunning, we know?

Do you need a few moments to collect your thoughts or to pick your jaw up off the floor?

As one of four sister wives on the aptly-titled TLC reality show Sister Wives, Christine has said in the past that she's happy to be part of a polygamous relationship.

It's all she's ever known, you know?

Brown may really believe this when she says it, too, but television viewers aren't blind.

We've seen each and every Sunday night how miserable these women appear to be -- and just how unfairly they are each treated by Kody Brown, a father of 18 who only cares about himself.

So, come on now, Christine.

Please be a little more honest about what your life is like in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“The thing that I struggled with most is when I feel like I don’t have a say or when I feel like I’m not as important or things like that,” Christine told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 18.

Yes. Not having any say in your marriage would bother almost anyone.

Continued Christine to this tabloid:

""Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’

"That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion.”

Again: Yes! D'uh!

This is exactly what we see on the show every episode and it's not exactly some small little thing that one should ignore.

Brown added that when she doesn’t feel like “an equal partner in this whole relationship thing,” that’s when it’s really challenging.

“I think there’s ups and downs,” said Christine, who has been with Kody since 1994 and who recently confessed to being jealous of his other spouses.

“Overall, we’re steady, but it still happens.”

As for the relationship that clearly is NOT steady? The one between Meri and Kody?

“It’s been really, really sad [to watch],” Christine said on Thursday.

“I know that she still has so much hope and she still is as positive as she can be.

"She’s super-duper strong.

"Every relationship goes through hard times, but it’s super heartbreaking to watch.”

Kody says he's stopped trying with Meri, who sadly seems resigned to her romantic fate.

Meri herself recently opened up to Us Weekly about the difficult times in her relationship, saying:

“The way I look at it is it’s a matter of, like, am I going to stick through it with him when he’s having a dark time? And is he going to stick through it with me when I’m having a dark time?

"Are we going to figure it out because we made this commitment and, like, how do we move forward with where we’re at?”