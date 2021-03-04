Chris Harrison Vows to Return to The Bachelor, Apologizes to All Black People

The Chris Harrison Apology Tour hit its pinnacle on Thursday.

Or its nadir, depending on how you look at it.

The disgraced host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette spoke at length on Good Morning America to Michael Strahan, owning up immediately to his defense of Rachael Kirkconnell after the Season 25 suitor was exposed for past racist behavior.

"It was a mistake, I made a mistake," Harrison began on Thursday morning's installment of the prorgram, adding in annoying fashion:

"I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake, and I own that."

Kirkconnell, as you must know by now, came under fire weeks ago for old social media posts in which she dressed in Native American attire and attended an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018.

The presumed winner of Season 25 admitted herself that these actions were "racist and wrong."

After failing to denounce Kirkconnell's behavior during an interview last month with Rachel Lindsay, Harrison issued a pair of apologetic statements and also said he would NOT host the March 15 After the Final Rose special.

"Antebellum parties are not okay, past, present, future. Knowing what that represents is unacceptable," Harrison told Strahan ... before extending another apology to Lindsay and the Black community. "

I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay. I didn't speak for my heart, that is to say I stand against all forms of racism...

"I'm sorry to Rachel Lindsay and I'm sorry to the Black community."

Lindsay, who recently had to delete her Instagram account because she's been bullied and harassed by trolls online, took major issue a few weeks ago with Harrison's mishandling of the Kirkconnell-centric scandal.

She has since said production on The Bachelorette should be postponed until the franchise takes meaningful steps toward fixing its very clear race problem.

"To anyone who Is throwing hate at Rachel Lindsay please stop," added Harrison on GMA.

"I am not a victim here, I made a mistake and I own that.

"Racism, oppression, this is a dynamic problem and they take work and I am committed to that work."

The franchise host/producer also revealed today that he is working with "a race educator and strategist" and faith leaders and scholars like Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

"Dr. Dyson often talks to me about counsel, not cancel," he explained to Strahan.

"That is full accountability … owning from that, learning from that.

"Seeking council from the community that you hurt, gaining experience knowledge and moving forward."

It's already been confirmed that Emmanuel Acho will host the upcoming After the Final Rose special, which airs live in less than two weeks.

But will we ever see Harrison return to his emceeing days?

Anonymous sources have claimed ABC won't commit to his return for new seasons of The Bachelorette or The Bachelor.

Harrison, however, seems rather confident that he'll be back in front of the camera.

"I plan to be back and I want to be back," he said on GMA, emphasizing that the is "committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

"This interview is not the finish line," Harrison concluded.

"There is much more work to be done.

"And I am excited to be a part of that change."

Are you buying what Harrison was selling on the show?

Strahan, for the record, is not.

"His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this,” said Strahan on air.

“Obviously he’s a man who wants to clearly stay on the show, but only time will tell if there’s any meaning behind his words."