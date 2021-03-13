Chris Harrison: Out as Host of The Bachelorette! (And We Know His Replacement!)

Wow.

So much for a slap on Chris Harrison's wrist.

About one month after the long-time host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette announced that he would step away from the franchise -- due to some racially-insensitive comments he made in response to an ongoing franchise scandal -- ABC has confirmed that Harrison will not return.

Not for this upcoming season of The Bachelorette at least.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a joint statement on Friday.

This same message went to acknowledge Harrison's recent missteps -- while naming his upcoming replacements.

"We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing.

"In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

Adams, of course, served as the most recent Bachelorette.

Bristowe was a contestant on The Bachelor and then anchored her own season of the latter show back on Season 11.

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the statement concluded.

"These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Harrison came under major fire in early February after an interview on Extra with Rachel Lindsay.

He was asked at the time about current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and a number of newly-surfaced social media posts.

They featured her dressed in Native American attire as a costume and also attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018.

Kirkconnell, who is expected to win The Bachelor Season 25 on Monday night, admitted herself these actions were "racist and wrong" and has asked for folks to NOT defend her.

Speaking to Lindsay, however, Harrison withheld judgment, seemingly going out of his way to focus on Kirkconnell, as opposed to those affected by her past behavior.

He even questioned the "lens" of 2021 compared to 2018 and said that people should have "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" for the suitor.

Harrison quickly apologized and said he would, at the very least, not be hosting the March 15 After the Final Rose special.

Emmanuel Acho will be stepping into this role in Harrison's place next week... talking to James and, we presume, Kirkconnell about all that has transpired on this chaotic Bachelor season.

For his part, Harrison appeared just days ago on Good Morning America and said he plans on returning to the franchise.

He shared in the interview with Michael Strahan that he is working with "a race educator and strategist," as well as faith leaders and scholars, like Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

"Dr. Dyson often talks to me about counsel, not cancel. That is full accountability … owning from that, learning from that.

"Seeking council from the community that you hurt, gaining experience knowledge and moving forward," Harrison said on GMA.

To many viewers, Harrison said all the right words at the time.

But even Strahan later said it sounded like a "surface" mea culpa from someone who just wanted his job back.

"I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay. I didn't speak for my heart, that is to say I stand against all forms of racism ...

"I'm sorry to Rachel Lindsay and I'm sorry to the Black community," Harrison said on air.

He added that he is "committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

Continued Harrison this month:

"I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that.

"I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise.

"And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.

"This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change."

Alas, the new season of The Bachelorette will likely premiere in May.

It will reportedly include Katie Thurston as the lead, although there's also been chatter that there may be TWO Bachelorettes.

Either way, Chris Harrison will not act as host.

Will you still tune in?